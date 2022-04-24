Fan Watches Entire RCB vs DC Match With Anushka Sharma; Video Goes Viral

Imagine watching an entire game with Anushka Sharma? That’s what exactly happened with this young women who went to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede, as it turned out she was pleasantly surprised to see Anushka Sharma and her family at the corporate box. The women also made an entire vlog of her journey—right from parking her car to checking in to the stadium. “Watching an entire IPL match with Anushka Sharma.” Next, she was seen at the stands smiling and also having a snack sitting while watching the match. She added in the clip, “Corporate box at Wankhede Stadium.”

The next part of the video shows how Anushka Sharma was seen standing just feets away from the women while smiling and clapping for RCB. “Here is the glimpse of her…wait till the end for more”, were written on the video. The next parts of the video features how she was having mean with Anushka’s family members. She wrote, “Anushka Sharma’s family right in front of us.”

The video ended with Raveena and several of her friends posing with Anushka for the camera. Anushka was seen saying something and laughing which also left everyone in splits. Raveena wrote, “Finally managed to click a video with her. Look at her laughing.”

“For the very FIRST time in my life I went to the Stadium to watch the live match and it turned out to be like one of the best experiences ever. @kireetrijhwani a big THANK YOU.”

The video has so far garnered 10 million views. A number of persons were awestruck with the video and some didn’t shy away from posting their remarks. A person wrote, “Jealousy level at peak.” Another person said, “God’s favourite child you are!!” “OMG How can someone be so lucky mahn!!” commented an Instagram user. “How does it feels to live someone else’s dream,” read another comment.

It was the same game where Anushka Sharma was seen clapping and smiling as husband Virat Kohli took a superb catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant in the IPL encounter between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

