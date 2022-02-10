FanCode secures exclusive digital streaming rights for the Oman T20 Series

FanCode, India’s premier digital sports destination for all fans, has secured the exclusive digital streaming rights for the Oman T20 Series for the India territory. The quadrangular series will kick-off February 11. Fans in India can catch all the action live on FanCode App and The participating nations - Oman, Ireland, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates - will play a total of six matches in a round-robin format, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amarat, Oman. Forthe competing teams, the series will be a preparation for the T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

Group A, which is set to begin on February 18, 2022.

The Group A of the Global Qualifiers consists of eight teams with Ireland, UAE, Germany and

Bahrain in Group 1 and Nepal, Oman, Canada and the Philippines in Group 2. The top two

finishers of each group will make it to the semi-final and the two finalists will secure their spots

for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup starting in October.

Watch the Oman T20 Series LIVE on FanCode App or www.fancode.com from February 11,

11:30 am onwards for a comprehensive match experience through interactive live-streaming,

fastest interactive live scores, in-depth sports stats and analytics, real-time match highlights,

personalised viewing experiences among others.

Date Time (IST) Match

Friday, Feb 11 11:30 am Ireland vs United Arab Emirates

Friday, Feb 11 3:30 pm Oman vs Nepal

Saturday, Feb 12 11:30 am Nepal vs United Arab Emirates

Saturday, Feb 12 3:30 pm Oman vs Ireland

Monday, Feb 14 11:30 am Oman vs United Arab Emirates

Monday, Feb 14 3:30 pm Ireland vs Nepal

Squads:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling (VC), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany,

George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Simi Singh, Harry

Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Craig Young

Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra

Malla, Sharad Vesawkar, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Jitendra Mukhiya, Abinash Bohora, Shahab

Alam, Kushal Malla, Kamal Singh Airee, Bibek Yadav, Pradeep Airee, Lokesh Bam, and Sagar

Dhakal

United Arab Emirates: Ahmed Raza (C), Vriitya Aravind (WK), Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Basil

Hameed, Zahoor Khan Palaniapan Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Akif Raja, Alishan Sharafu,

Junaid Siddique, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Waseem

Oman Squad: Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Syed Amir Kaleem, Muhammad Naseem (WK), Jatinder

Singh, Khawar Ali, Ahmed Fayyaz Butt, Nester Dhamba, Ayaan Mohammad Khan, Sandeep Goud,

Kashyupkumar Prajapati, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khurram Nawaz Khan, Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Nadeem

