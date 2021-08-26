FanCode to Exclusively Broadcast all Pathway Events of ICC World Cups in India Until 2023

The 540 pathway event matches across Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 and Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be broadcasted in India for the first time

National, August 25, 2021 – FanCode, India’s premier digital sports destination for all fans, has partnered with IMG Arena to secure first-ever exclusive broadcast rights in India for all pathway event matches of ICC World Cups until April 2023. FanCode will exclusively host 540 pathway event matches across Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 and Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on the FanCode App and www.fancode.com. The first pathway event begins with ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers on August 26, 2021.

The broadcast deal will provide exclusive access to the international qualifying events of ICC Associate Members like the US, Nepal, Kenya, Namibia, Malaysia, etc., for the Indian cricket audience. Through this partnership, FanCode will provide interactive live streaming and comprehensive coverage of 540 matches over the next two years. In the 100+ women’s matches, eight teams will make their debut in international ICC Women’s events - Bhutan, Botswana, Cameroon, France, Malawi, Myanmar, Philippines, and Turkey. Indian sports fans will also witness Hungary, Romania and Serbia competing for the first time in Men’s T20 World Cup qualification and Finland playing host to an ICC event for the very first time.

Talking about the partnership, Prasana Krishnan, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, “We are excited to bring all the live action from ICC pathway events and deliver worldwide sporting action to India. Cricket fans can now be a part of the entire ICC World Cup journey, right from the beginning, and witness all the action-packed ICC Associate Member matches. Our immersive tech experience, detailed insights and analytics on teams and players will further make the cricketing experience more enjoyable for the fans.”

FanCode will provide a personalized sports experience to Indian sports fans through many user-first features for all the LIVE action from the ICC Pathway Events. Some of these offerings include interactive data overlays, fastest ad-free live scores, multimedia commentary, in-depth sports statistics and analytics, real-time match highlights, multiple audio feeds and much more. Fans will also have the flexibility to watch a single match or the entire tournament through ‘Match Pass’ and ‘Tour Pass’, respectively.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here