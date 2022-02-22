FanCode to exclusively live-stream Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh in India

Mumbai, February 22, 2022 - FanCode, India’s premier digital sports destination for all fans, will exclusively live-stream Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh in India. The tour, comprising three ODIs and two T20Is, will begin February 23 with the first ODI. Fans in India can watch all the action live on FanCode App and www.fancode.com.

The ODIs, which are part of the ICC World Cup Super League, will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram while the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the two T20 matches on March 3rd and March 5th. The ODI series will be a vital fixture for Afghanistan and Bangladesh to strengthen their positions on the Super League points table.

Top cricketing nations will look to battle it out for next year’s global showpiece event - The 2023 Cricket World Cup in India and the ODI series will be part of the inaugural 2020–2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Bangladesh is currently placed second behind England and Afghanistan sixth, after their 3-0 win against the Netherlands.

The hosts will see experienced southpaw Tamim Iqbal returning to the ranks while the touring party will be strengthened with the return of seasoned all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and global superstar Rashid Khan.

Watch the Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh LIVE on FanCode App or www.fancode.com from February 23, 2022, 10.30 am onwards for a comprehensive match experience through interactive live-streaming, fastest interactive live scores, in-depth sports stats and analytics, real-time match highlights, personalised viewing experiences among others.

Find below the full schedule of the tour and the link to watch it exclusively on FanCode:

Day & Date Time (IST) Match Wednesday, Feb 23 10:30 am 1st ODI Friday, Feb 25 10:30 am 2nd ODI Monday, Feb 28 10:30 am 3rd ODI Thursday, March 3 2:30 pm 1st T20I Saturday, March 5 2:30 pm 2nd T20I

