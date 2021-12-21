FanCode to Exclusively Live-Stream Historic Ireland Tour of USA in Indian Subcontinent

FanCode, India’s premier digital sports destination for all fans, will exclusively live-stream the historic Ireland tour of the USA in the Indian subcontinent. The series will feature two T20Is followed by three ODI matches starting December 23, 2021.

Ireland men’s cricket team is set to become the first Full ICC Member nation to tour the United States to play against the USA men’s senior national team. The tour will be across the Christmas period and is the first-ever multi-format white-ball series between the two sides.

Monank Patel will lead the hosts in both formats. Former India U19 player Saurabh Netravalkar will also feature in the American team. For Ireland, Andrew Balbirnie will captain across both formats.

The five-match series will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida.

The two sides last met in 2015 in Belfast, Dublin, for the ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier where the Irish side won by 46 runs. This series precedes Ireland’s scheduled World Cup Super League Series with the West Indies in January in the Caribbean.

The tour will be exclusively live-streamed on the FanCode App and www.fancode.com to provide a comprehensive match experience through interactive live streaming, fastest live scores, match highlights etc. Find below the full schedule of the tour and the link to watch it exclusively on FanCode.

