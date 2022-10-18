FanCode to Exclusively Live Stream South Africa's CSA T20 Challenge in India

FanCode, India’s premier digital sports fan destination, has bagged the exclusive rights to live-stream Cricket South Africa’s premier domestic T20 event ‘CSA T20 Challenge’ in India. The tournament features eight teams fiercely eyeing the championship title, and all the action is now streaming live exclusively on the FanCode app (Android, iOS, TV) and www.fancode.com.

The eight teams featured in the CSA T20 Challenge this year are the Titans, Dolphins, Lions, North West, Warriors, Western Province, Knights, and Rocks. Entering the tournament as joint favorites, last year’s finalists, the Titans and the Rocks, will be looking to stamp their mark on the tournament once again. Banking on the likes of Hardus Viljoen and the seasoned veteran, Farhaan Behardien, defending champions the Rocks will also have last year’s highest run scorer Pieter Malan on their roster to dictate the pace with the bat. Other potential match winners to keep an eye for include Dewald Brevis nicknamed Baby AB and Donovan Ferreira of the Titans, Grant Roelofsen of the Dolphins, Wiaan Mulder of the Lions, and Junaid Dawood of Western Province.

FanCode is curating a comprehensive and immersive digital experience aimed at revolutionizing how fans consume sports, beginning with the ability to select data and analysis of choice via interactive overlays while viewing the live stream. Fans will also be able to rewatch and relive any moment from the game almost in real-time. The series can be watched LIVE on the FanCode mobile app (Android, iOS), FanCode TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and through the Web on www.fancode.com.

