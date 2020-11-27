CRICKETNEXT

FanCode To Stream International Matches From New Zealand In India

The New Zealand Cricket Board have released the 2020-21 (Nov 2020-March 2021) international cricket schedule, and the summer of cricket is starting with a three-match T20I series with the West Indies.

FanCode, India's premier digital sports destination for fans, has collaborated with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and Amazon Prime Video to exclusively live stream all NZC international matches in India for the current season, from November 2020 to March 2021.

Starting with the West Indies' tour of New Zealand on November 27, all the NZC matches across both men's and women's cricket, ODIs, T20Is and Test matches will be available for live streaming on FanCode, the company announced on Friday.

Amazon Prime Video retains the rights for all NZC cricket from late 2021 (2021-22 season) to the 2025-2026 season

The New Zealand Cricket Board have released the 2020-21 (Nov 2020-March 2021) international cricket schedule, and the summer of cricket is starting with a three-match T20I series with the West Indies. This is followed by two Test matches after which they host Pakistan for a T20I series and Test series comprising of as many matches.

The Blackcaps then face Australia in five T20I matches, before rounding off the summer against Bangladesh with three ODIs and as many T20Is.

