Fans and Well-Wishers Flock to Twitter to Wish Rohit Sharma a Happy Birthday

Rohit Sharma has had an iconic career so far, cruising from domestic to international circuits as top run-getter for his side. The right-handed batsman has been a constant fixture in the top-order for both his Indian and his Mumbai-based teams for a good few years now, marking his success as one of the country’s leading batsmen behind the likes of fellow skipper Virat Kohli.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Sharma has become somewhat of a household name, with fans endlessly supportive of the cricketer’s efforts across all formats.

The skipper turns 34 today, and it stands to reason that netizens, fellow cricketers and those within the cricketing community took to Twitter to mark the occasion. Several hundred thousand tweets flooded in within hours of the cricketer’s birthday, hailing him as an excellent batsman thus far and praying for his subsequent successes in the future.

See the tweets for the ‘Hitman’ here:

Birthday wishes to one of the most fearless, destructive, elegant, powerful, and composed player and leader in the history of cricket ‘HITman’ RoHIT sharma @imro45 ♥️ From all superstar @urstrulymahesh fans#HappyBirthdayRohitSharma #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/Q0gxCEqvrM — Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) April 29, 2021

The nickname ‘Hitman’ stuck when Ravi Shastri dubbed him as such after his first ODI double century. Fans are especially fond of the moniker, with several of them coming up with creative puns for the 34-year-old.

No cricketer will come closer to @ImRo45 in terms of timing and effortless batting. Hitting sixes is not easy in cricket whereas this man will hit sixes for fun even in Australian grounds. God gifted cricketer for India….!! Happy Birthday RoHITMan #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/U7WGdYLUhy — Saikoushik Tarakian (@saikoushik9999) April 30, 2021

: Rohit Sharma – : Hitman : : More than we can count : Just a number Wishing the purest striker in the game a very happy birthday! #HappyBirthdayRohit #HappyBirthdayHitman pic.twitter.com/wkwov8tAPy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 29, 2021

Fellow cricketers also took to the social media platform to wish him, such as teammate Krunal Pandya, Harbhajhan Singh, Ishant Sharma and former Indian cricketer Praghyan Ojha. Ojha even took a trip down the memory lane by posting a video of Rohit Sharma dancing around in a hotel room.

Many happy returns of the day brotherman. May you continue to enjoy yourself and have all the happiness! @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/8Ya61wp4fJ — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 30, 2021

Happy birthday Shaaana @ImRo45 wish you lots and lots of happiness.. love always pic.twitter.com/baq23Jk8uZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 30, 2021

Happy birthday @ImRo45 !! Have a great day & the best year ahead! pic.twitter.com/H7xSsUpQcV — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 30, 2021

Happy birthday Ro. Have a good one @ImRo45. pic.twitter.com/QZBR36z8rD — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 30, 2021

His IPL rivals were quick to follow, with CSK’s Suresh Raina and former Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer adding to the mix.

Wish you a very Happy Birthday Brotherman @ImRo45 .. Wish you good health, happiness, and loads of success in the coming year & always. pic.twitter.com/wpmpmdq3MG — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 30, 2021

While some rivals’ wishes across the board were heartfelt, others took a cheekier route, like the Rajasthan Royals official Twitter account.

Happy Birthday, @ImRo45. We love you in blue (you know which one). — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2021

All in all, the batsman is enjoying a steady season with Mumbai Indians as they currently place fourth on the table. The side will next face Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, April 30.

