Fans and Well-Wishers Flock to Twitter to Wish Rohit Sharma a Happy Birthday

The Indian cricketer, who is currently at the helm of two-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, turned 34 today, receiving a flood of well-wishers for his birthday

Rohit Sharma has had an iconic career so far, cruising from domestic to international circuits as top run-getter for his side. The right-handed batsman has been a constant fixture in the top-order for both his Indian and his Mumbai-based teams for a good few years now, marking his success as one of the country’s leading batsmen behind the likes of fellow skipper Virat Kohli.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Sharma has become somewhat of a household name, with fans endlessly supportive of the cricketer’s efforts across all formats.

The skipper turns 34 today, and it stands to reason that netizens, fellow cricketers and those within the cricketing community took to Twitter to mark the occasion. Several hundred thousand tweets flooded in within hours of the cricketer’s birthday, hailing him as an excellent batsman thus far and praying for his subsequent successes in the future.

See the tweets for the ‘Hitman’ here:

The nickname ‘Hitman’ stuck when Ravi Shastri dubbed him as such after his first ODI double century. Fans are especially fond of the moniker, with several of them coming up with creative puns for the 34-year-old.

Fellow cricketers also took to the social media platform to wish him, such as teammate Krunal Pandya, Harbhajhan Singh, Ishant Sharma and former Indian cricketer Praghyan Ojha. Ojha even took a trip down the memory lane by posting a video of Rohit Sharma dancing around in a hotel room.

His IPL rivals were quick to follow, with CSK’s Suresh Raina and former Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer adding to the mix.

While some rivals’ wishes across the board were heartfelt, others took a cheekier route, like the Rajasthan Royals official Twitter account.

All in all, the batsman is enjoying a steady season with Mumbai Indians as they currently place fourth on the table. The side will next face Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, April 30.

