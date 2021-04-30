- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended171/4(20.0) RR 8.55
RAJ
MUM172/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
Fans and Well-Wishers Flock to Twitter to Wish Rohit Sharma a Happy Birthday
The Indian cricketer, who is currently at the helm of two-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, turned 34 today, receiving a flood of well-wishers for his birthday
- Bhoomika Bhagwat
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 1:25 PM IST
Rohit Sharma has had an iconic career so far, cruising from domestic to international circuits as top run-getter for his side. The right-handed batsman has been a constant fixture in the top-order for both his Indian and his Mumbai-based teams for a good few years now, marking his success as one of the country’s leading batsmen behind the likes of fellow skipper Virat Kohli.
Therefore, it’s no surprise that Sharma has become somewhat of a household name, with fans endlessly supportive of the cricketer’s efforts across all formats.
The skipper turns 34 today, and it stands to reason that netizens, fellow cricketers and those within the cricketing community took to Twitter to mark the occasion. Several hundred thousand tweets flooded in within hours of the cricketer’s birthday, hailing him as an excellent batsman thus far and praying for his subsequent successes in the future.
See the tweets for the ‘Hitman’ here:
Birthday wishes to one of the most fearless, destructive, elegant, powerful, and composed player and leader in the history of cricket ‘HITman’ RoHIT sharma @imro45 ♥️
From all superstar @urstrulymahesh fans#HappyBirthdayRohitSharma #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/Q0gxCEqvrM
— Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) April 29, 2021
The nickname ‘Hitman’ stuck when Ravi Shastri dubbed him as such after his first ODI double century. Fans are especially fond of the moniker, with several of them coming up with creative puns for the 34-year-old.
No cricketer will come closer to @ImRo45 in terms of timing and effortless batting. Hitting sixes is not easy in cricket whereas this man will hit sixes for fun even in Australian grounds. God gifted cricketer for India….!!
Happy Birthday RoHITMan #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/U7WGdYLUhy
— Saikoushik Tarakian (@saikoushik9999) April 30, 2021
: Rohit Sharma
– : Hitman
:
: More than we can count
: Just a number
Wishing the purest striker in the game a very happy birthday! #HappyBirthdayRohit #HappyBirthdayHitman pic.twitter.com/wkwov8tAPy
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 29, 2021
Fellow cricketers also took to the social media platform to wish him, such as teammate Krunal Pandya, Harbhajhan Singh, Ishant Sharma and former Indian cricketer Praghyan Ojha. Ojha even took a trip down the memory lane by posting a video of Rohit Sharma dancing around in a hotel room.
Many happy returns of the day brotherman. May you continue to enjoy yourself and have all the happiness! @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/8Ya61wp4fJ
— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 30, 2021
Happy birthday Shaaana @ImRo45 wish you lots and lots of happiness.. love always pic.twitter.com/baq23Jk8uZ
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 30, 2021
Happy birthday @ImRo45 !!
Have a great day & the best year ahead! pic.twitter.com/H7xSsUpQcV
— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 30, 2021
Happy birthday Ro. Have a good one @ImRo45. pic.twitter.com/QZBR36z8rD
— Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 30, 2021
Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer in the world @ImRo45 Hope you keep striking the ball out of the park. Wishing you a blessed day! #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma #HitmanDay #RohitSharma #Hitman #HBDRohitSharma #HappyBirthdayHitman #Hitman #RohithSharma #Rohit pic.twitter.com/26yAIzfb2O
— Chandan Ray (@imchandanRay) April 30, 2021
His IPL rivals were quick to follow, with CSK’s Suresh Raina and former Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer adding to the mix.
Wish you a very Happy Birthday Brotherman @ImRo45 .. Wish you good health, happiness, and loads of success in the coming year & always. pic.twitter.com/wpmpmdq3MG
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 30, 2021
Happy birthday Hitman @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/kCGFufpG5Y
— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 30, 2021
While some rivals’ wishes across the board were heartfelt, others took a cheekier route, like the Rajasthan Royals official Twitter account.
Happy Birthday, @ImRo45. We love you in blue (you know which one).
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2021
All in all, the batsman is enjoying a steady season with Mumbai Indians as they currently place fourth on the table. The side will next face Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, April 30.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule