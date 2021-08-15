Fans Are Loving Virat Kohli's Impromptu Dance at Lord's Balcony

Virat Kohli loves dancing. Be it at an event or on the cricket field - expect the Indian captain to break into a little jig.

A picture has emerged of Kohli seemingly in the midst of what appears to be the ‘naagin dance’ and that too at the Lord’s balcony surrounded by his India teammates who can be seen enjoying their captain’s performance.

Naturally, the picture made its way into the world of social media an fans are loving it.

Kohli doing naagin dance or what ? pic.twitter.com/H9ts7yMwfK— Ríyu (@peachworld26) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile, India and England are locked in an intense battle at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in the ongoing 2nd Test of the five-match series.

England captain Joe Root scored a second successive century - superlative 180* to lead his team’s solid reply to India’s first innings score of 364-all put.

Root effort saw England being bowled out for 391 in 128 overs that saw them taking a slim 27-run lead with two days still remaining in the Test. The first Test was set up for a grandstand finish but for the rain that ended up washing out the entire fifth day’s play forcing a draw.

KL Rahul’s centurion effort in the first innings after England opted to bowl first resulted in India posting a decent total. In fact, it was his excellent stand with Rohit Sharma for the first wicket that helped his team’s cause.

From 278/3, India collapsed to be bowled out for 364 in 126.1 overs with James Anderson picking up yet another five-wicket haul. Kohli himself got the start and had worked hard to get to 42 off 103 in challenging conditions.

For England, apart from Root, Jonny Bairstow made a significant contribution with the bat making 57. Mohammed Siraj with 4/94 was the pick of Indian bowlers while Ishant Sharma took 3/69 and Mohammed Shami finished with 2/95.

Jasprit Bumrah was wicketless.

