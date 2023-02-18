Fans are Not Happy with Umpire Nitin Menon after Virat Kohli is Controversially Given Out

Virat Kohli was left distraught and disappointed after he was given out in India’s inning first inning on day two of the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

Kohli was controversially given out by the on-field umpire Nitin Menon after he was trapped in front by Aussie debutant Matthew Kuhnemann.

Kohli immediately referred the matter to the third umpire as Ultra Edge showed a subtle spike, though it was difficult to make if it is pad first or bat. The Ball Tracker suggested that the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump as the third umpire decided to go with the on-field umpire’s decision.

Kohli was furious as he walked back to the pavilion, looking back at the crease thrice. Kohli scored 44 runs from 84 balls as he hit four boundaries.

Fans on social media were not happy with Virat Kohli’s dismissal and let their disapproval known on social media -

Has Nitin Menon some serious issues with Kohli? How many times has he done it? I have been hearing quite a few times..— A.K (@HaddHaiYaar) February 18, 2023

Kohli not out tha yr kai bar kharab system ki wajah se out ho jata hai @ThePerfectMemer @_rishabh2707— Amitabh Gupta (@amitabh0715) February 18, 2023

The rub of the green or dust is going too much in Australia’s favour. That was clearly not out. Nitin Menon should be out not Kohli. #INDvAUS #BGT— (@pranabashish) February 18, 2023

That was a really rough call for Kohli. No way you could tell it hit pad first— Whyte Knight (@whyteknight07) February 18, 2023

Wht is the point of third umpire when those are not fair decisions and can not conclude #INDvsAUS Kohli was not out.— Mukund Thaker (@mvthaker) February 18, 2023

Umpires & Kohli’s luck have robbed Kohli once againGiven the angle of the ball it had to be either bat first or simultaneous.In both cases as per rules its NOT OUT. This decision could also be crucial in deciding result of the game.#INDvsAUS#ViratKohli — Prathik (@traphikp) February 18, 2023

Virat Kohli angry on decision in dressing room pic.twitter.com/AlCmuaRf3L— Chanchal Verma Vlogs (@Chancha46728751) February 18, 2023

Kohli was not happy again on seeing the replays once back in the dressing room.

As social media users pointed out, this was not the first time that Kohli got out to a debutant. In fact, in the first test, he was dismissed by Todd Murphy.

