‘But You Banned MS Dhoni From Wearing His Army Insignia Gloves’ – Fans Question ICC on Windies’ Black Lives Matter Logo on Jersey

The ICC announced on Monday (June 29) that the West Indies cricket team will be allowed to sport the 'Black Lives Matter' logo on the collar of their shirts during the three-Test series against England.
However, the tweet in which they made the announcement was innundated by angry replies from Indian fans who asked why MS Dhoni was not allowed to sport an army insignia on his gloves.
Dhoni had sported the ‘Balidan’ insignia on his glove in India’s first ICC World Cup game against South Africa.
As per ICC's Clothing and Equipment Rules and Regulations, under G 1, "Players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey messages through arm bands or other items affixed to clothing or equipment (“Personal Messages”) unless approved in advance by both the player or team official’s Board and the ICC Cricket Operations Department. Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes. The ICC shall have the final say in determining whether any such message is approved. For the avoidance of doubt, where a message is approved by the player or team official’s Board but subsequently disapproved by the ICC’s Cricket Operations Department, the player or team official shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey such message in International Matches."
The Black Lives Matter movement has come to the forefront around the world after the murder of African-American George Floyd in USA.
Skipper Jason Holder had previously said that the team would look for ways to pay tribute to the movement during the Test series.
