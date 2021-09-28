IPL 2021: Fans Can't Stop Drooling Over Virat Kohli's Toned Body, Check Out Reactions

From putting record after record under his belt to becoming the number one choice of the advertisers, Indian skipper Virat Kohli aces in both looks and talent. In just a couple of years, Kohli has covered a long distance from being a young chubby Delhi youngster who is passionate about cricket to becoming the number one batsman in the world. He induced the fitness craze in the dressing room and Kohli is one of the major reasons why India has come a long way in context to fielding. Today, India is considered as one of the best fielding units across the world and the fitness of cricketers play a massive role in it.

Ahead of the T20 Men’s World Cup, the captain is pretty much occupied with the ongoing season of IPL 2021. The tournament which had commenced earlier this year was postponed as COVID-19 cases surfaced in franchises bio bubble. In the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Kohli-led RCB had an awful start as they lost two back-to-back matches. However, the team bounced back against the defending champions and in a way that left everyone in awe. With a win and momentum on their side, the RCB players decided to unwind in a swimming pool session.

The official social media pages of RCB are among the most active pages as they keep sharing regular updates of the players. Sharing a couple of pictures from the swimming pool session, RCB wrote, “Our boys definitely deserve to cool off after a couple of days of intense IPL action.”

Our boys definitely deserve to cool off after a couple of days of intense #IPL action. 🧊🏊‍♂️ #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/SNNMwIvxtJ— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 27, 2021

Out of all, it was Kohli who stole the show with a black shade on his head and toned body. His shirtless look got fans drooling over him. One of the fangirls wrote, “You guys shouldn’t post pics like these, Imean who is going to be answerable if we fangirls die."

Kohli left everyone in shock when he announced to step down as T20I captain after the T20 Men’s World Cup. Fans were still processing the news when he dropped another bomb by revealing that he will no longer captain RCB from the next season.

