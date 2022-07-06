India vs West Indies 2022: Fans Claim BCCI Playing Musical Chair As Shikhar Dhawan Named New Skipper

A day after losing the Edgbaston Test, BCCI announced the squad for the ODI leg of the West Indies series. Team India will play three matches which will be followed by a five-match T20I series. Nonetheless, the Indian fans were not pleased when they realized that the squad doesn’t have the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. The squad also sees a new skipper in Shikhar Dhawan. This means BCCI have named their fifth skipper in white ball game since Kohli’s departure in December after which Rohit Sharma was named his successor. Nevertheless, too much chop-and-change has made fans realise that they are in for a musical chair.

BCCI giving Captaincy be like – pic.twitter.com/scnYUObXt5 — Guddu pandit (@vkholic18) July 6, 2022

Looks like musical chair of Captaincy is currently going on in @BCCI . — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) July 6, 2022

New Era where every player will be doing captaincy for atleast one series. https://t.co/fhcbmcPNmj — Sharukh (@StanMSD) July 6, 2022

BCCI giving captaincy to the players nowadays pic.twitter.com/hB4usx0AOE — D Jay (@djaywalebabu) July 6, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja as India vice captain is pretty interesting. This is the same player who left CSK captaincy to “focus on his game”, as per official words. Indian cricket is topsy turvy, especially some of the statements that come out. — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 6, 2022

The Selectors did not want to split the captaincy in white-ball cricket – Sourav Ganguly in December 2021. In 2022, 5 players have now led India in white-ball cricket! — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) July 6, 2022



The BCCI selection committee has named a 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies starting later this month. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the squad with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja named his deputy even as a host of senior players have been rested.

The India squad is currently gearing up for a three-match T20I series against England which will be followed by three ODIs.

India’s England tour will get over by July 17 while the West Indies tour starts five days later from July 22. All three ODIs will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here