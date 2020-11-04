T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020: 'Separate CBI Enquiry on Rohit Sharma Injury' - Fans Confused As Rohit Sharma Returns to Playing XI; Question BCCI on Australia Tour Ommission

Rohit Sharma, who had missed Mumbai Indians' last three games owing to a hamstring niggle, was back leading the side for MI's final league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2020: 'Separate CBI Enquiry on Rohit Sharma Injury' - Fans Confused As Rohit Sharma Returns to Playing XI; Question BCCI on Australia Tour Ommission

"There should be a separate CBI inquiry on Rohit Sharma injury" - one user tweeted this in jest on Tuesday after Rohit Sharma, who had missed Mumbai Indians' last three games owing to a hamstring niggle, was back leading the side for MI's final league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. And that tweet pretty much sums up the saga surrounding Rohit's injury. This very injury niggle had seen Rohit miss out on the tour of Australia and even lost out his vice-captain position to KL Rahul. But, on the day the national selectors announced the squad, Rohit was seen hitting the nets - in a video posted by MI social media team - fuelling speculations and conspiracy theories about his injury and his omission. Ranging from BCCI playing politics to Virat Kohli's dirty tricks, social media users had a field day, but without any substantial evidence.

Adding more fuel to the fire on Tuesday, Saurav Ganguly, the BCCI president, had this to say about the player. "Rohit is injured at the moment. Otherwise, why would we leave out a player like him. He is the vice-captain of the national (limited-overs) team," Ganguly told PTI in an exclusive interview. A few hours later there was Rohit walking out for the toss and stating that it looks (fitness) loos fine. Rohit was asked post-match about his hamstring and again the Mumbaikar replied in an affirmative tone.

Naturally, this had Rohit Sharma fans up in arms again with many questioning the BCCI and his omission from the Australia Tour. Here's how they reacted:

'Separate CBI Enquiry on Rohit Sharma Injury' - Fans Confused As Rohit Sharma Returns to Playing XI; Question BCCI on Australia Tour Ommission

