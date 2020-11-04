IPL 2020: 'Separate CBI Enquiry on Rohit Sharma Injury' - Fans Confused As Rohit Sharma Returns to Playing XI; Question BCCI on Australia Tour Ommission

Rohit Sharma, who had missed Mumbai Indians' last three games owing to a hamstring niggle, was back leading the side for MI's final league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"There should be a separate CBI inquiry on Rohit Sharma injury" - one user tweeted this in jest on Tuesday after Rohit Sharma, who had missed Mumbai Indians' last three games owing to a hamstring niggle, was back leading the side for MI's final league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. And that tweet pretty much sums up the saga surrounding Rohit's injury. This very injury niggle had seen Rohit miss out on the tour of Australia and even lost out his vice-captain position to KL Rahul. But, on the day the national selectors announced the squad, Rohit was seen hitting the nets - in a video posted by MI social media team - fuelling speculations and conspiracy theories about his injury and his omission. Ranging from BCCI playing politics to Virat Kohli's dirty tricks, social media users had a field day, but without any substantial evidence.

Adding more fuel to the fire on Tuesday, Saurav Ganguly, the BCCI president, had this to say about the player. "Rohit is injured at the moment. Otherwise, why would we leave out a player like him. He is the vice-captain of the national (limited-overs) team," Ganguly told PTI in an exclusive interview. A few hours later there was Rohit walking out for the toss and stating that it looks (fitness) loos fine. Rohit was asked post-match about his hamstring and again the Mumbaikar replied in an affirmative tone.

Naturally, this had Rohit Sharma fans up in arms again with many questioning the BCCI and his omission from the Australia Tour. Here's how they reacted:

"Hamstring is absolutely fine." - Ro — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 3, 2020

Rohit Sharma was not selected in Team India squad for Australia tour, but today he is captaining and playing for #MI Is there any issue with selection committee of #BCCI #Rohit #RohitSharma #MIvsSRH #Dream11Team #IPL2020 — @®üπ ®j (@rj_aru) November 3, 2020

@BCCI @SGanguly99 @mipaltan who is culprit here to spoil career of Rohit Sharma...@bcci is playing in the hand of few people... If a player is fit enough to play for club in a BCCI tournament only but not fit enough to play for country after 20 days...what a irony.. politics pic.twitter.com/Beg3jdjqMj — Vineet jain (@vinjaica) November 4, 2020

If the injury wasn't serious, why didn't he get picked for the Indian team for Australian tour ? He is playing in the IPL now and BCCI thinks that he won't be fit enough to play in the next month. #RohitSharmahttps://t.co/YHVrs2hQ1b — Dr. Anand Hegde (@hegdemacha) November 4, 2020

Why don't play rohit Sharma in Australia series — Subha (@Subha09674331) November 4, 2020

If it’s ABSOLUTELY FINE then how dare @BCCI omits him for the Australia tour? Politics??? #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/CqlyZbeSP2 — Bhaskar Ganekar (@BhaskarGanekar) November 4, 2020

