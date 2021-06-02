CRICKETNEXT

Fans Continue Trolling Virat Kohli After India Captain Explains 'Vegan' Diet

Indian skipper Virat Kohli put up a clarification after being trolled for including eggs in his ‘vegan’ diet. Recently, Kohli held a one-on-one Question/Answer session on Instagram, where a fan asked him about his breakfast.

In one of his posts on Instagram stories, the cricket star opened up about his current diet. Kohli wrote that he consumes lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, quinoa, lots of spinach, and dosas,but in controlled quantities.

His answer was trolled by cricket lovers who to-date were under the impression that Kohli followed a vegan diet. When fans trolled the skipper for having eggs in his ‘vegan’ diet, he took to Twitter to clear the air and put this controversy to rest.

Kohli wrote that he never claimed to be a vegan and always maintained that he is vegetarian.

As soon as Kohli tweeted his response, netizens left no time in dropping their views on it.

While some wrote that Kohli reads everything on social media, one of his fans asked him which plant grow eggs, as he claims to be a vegetarian. The netizens were divided into sides, some claimed that Kohli had never said he was a vegan, while the other half highlighted names of the shows where he had given statements about his vegan diet.

In middle of this chaos, one of Kohli’s fans said, “Sir aap kuch bhi khao bas RCB ko cup dilao.”

Here are some reactions:

Kohli is currently under 14-day quarantine along with other members of the squad in the team hotel, before they take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. The match will be played in Southampton’s Rose Bowl Stadium from June 18 to June 22.

