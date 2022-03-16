Fans Defend Virat Kohli And Ravi Shastri After Mohammad Kaif's 'Suddenly, it All Looks Fine' Tweet

Following India’s one-sided 2-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka in a Test series at home, former international Mohammad Kaif’s one tweet has enraged fans of Virat Kohli and former head coach Ravi Shastri. During the Sri Lanka series, Rohit Sharma started his rein as Test captain with dominating wins over Sri Lanka across the two Tests with neither lasting three days.

In his tweet, Kaif listed India’s batting order and wrote how “suddenly" it looks fine with a ‘world beating unit’ taking shape under captain Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid.

“KL, Rohit, Vihari, Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Jadeja, Ash, Bumrah, Shami and many No.11 options … Suddenly, it all looks fine. Under Rohit and Dravid, a world beating Test unit is taking shape," Kaif wrote.

Kaif’s tweet was apparently in connection with India’s show during the South Africa tour where repeated batting failures resulted in the team suffering a 1-2 Test series defeat.

Here’s how fans responded:-

Current Test team has been made by Virat Kohli , Ravi Shastri.From Vihari to Axar , everyone first played under Virat Kohli. Don’t come with favouritism. — Diwakar¹⁸ (@diwakarkumar47) March 15, 2022

Same team was performing and winning under Kohli as well! Nothing new ! Real test would be overseas! Kohli and Shastri somehow failed to sack Pujara/Rahane over last 2-3 years despite their dismal performance! Ashwin was not used as well!— Chirayu R. Mankad🇮🇳 (@cmankad) March 15, 2022

This team was already a world beating side under Kohli. “Suddenly all looks fine" because nothing happened to this team. India under Captain Virat Kohli was 2-1 in Eng, 1-0 vs NZ and 1-1 in SA.— Pari (@BluntIndianGal) March 15, 2022

What the hell are you talking about,this test team is made by Kohli and Shastri,Rohit just enjoying it and also it was Sri Lanka 😒, Don’t treat this like a win against australia or something.Pipe down— Divy (@kohlission) March 15, 2022

(1)REMEMBER THAT = CAPTAIN KOHLI made India’s bowling line-up so powerful and Unbreakable. Rohit just enjoying it. Virat kohli made the bowling line-up . And also under his captaincy india won Australia series for the first time. Rohit dropped from test. Kohli used him as opener.— Devansh (@devanshdp9) March 16, 2022

Indian players have now started linking up with their respective franchises for the upcoming Indian Premier League which is scheduled to start from March 26.

