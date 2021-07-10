Umar Akmal Gets into a Scuffle With Fans at Karachi Residence; Two Apprehended

Pakistan cricketer Umran Akmal has lodged a complaint against a few fans who he claims had a verbal spat with him, while they were having his autograph. In an interesting turn of events, the cricketer received some of his fans at his residence. When the fans asked for an autograph, Akmal readily agreed but things intensified quickly and both groups went into a heated debate, reports Pakistan newspaper ‘The Nation’.

Two of the fans are now under custody of Karachi Police, it has been learnt that one of them holds a British passport. The incident took place when some them were having a selfie, it was there that it all began.

Umar Akmal has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 84 T20Is, wherein he managed to score 5,887 runs. These included three centuries and 34 fifties.

Umar Akmal Asks for Forgiveness, Apologises for Not Reporting Corrupt Approaches

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has apologised for not reporting corrupt approaches last year, for which the 31-year-old was banned for 12 months.

“Seventeen months ago, I made a mistake which caused damage to my cricket and career. I learnt a lot during this time and due to that mistake Pakistan cricket’s reputation suffered badly. I ask for forgiveness from the PCB and from cricket fans around the world," said Akmal in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

Akmal admitted that the period had been “very difficult for him".

“Some people approached me but I was unable to report the same to the anti-corruption unit, due to which I had to face a 12-month ban. I couldn’t play cricket despite being a cricketer. I learned a lot during this time and today I confess before all of you that that mistake brought disrepute to Pakistan Cricket."

The right-handed batsman was banned in February 2020 for failure to report approaches related to fixing just before the start of fifth season of Pakistan Super League.After apologies to his family, PCB and cricket fans, Akmal had a message for cricketers.

“I, Umar Akmal, would like to request all of you, as ambassadors of the sport, to stay away from any suspicious activities. If any suspicious individuals approach you, please report it to the anti-corruption unit in a timely manner so that your record and career remain clean."

