Fans express disappointment as Prithvi Shaw fails to earn India call-up for T20I series against Ireland

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a 17-member squad for the two-match T20I series against Ireland. IPL-winning skipper Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue against Ireland while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named as the vice-captain.

Batsman Rahul Tripathi earned his maiden India call-up but young opening batter Prithvi Shaw did not find his name in the squad. Prithvi’s exclusion became a big talking point as fans and followers of the game sympathised with the 22-year-old batter and expressed their views on Twitter.

While talking about Prithvi’s omission, one social media user felt that the opening batter should not be restricted to IPL. “Reasons just aren’t cricketing alone, something is seriously off as far as Indian selectors and Prithvi Shaw is concerned…as a fan of the game one just hopes the guy doesn’t get restricted to IPL alone…it will be the loss for the game,” he wrote in the caption.

Reasons just aren’t cricketing alone, something is seriously off as far as indian selectors and Prithvi Shaw is concerned…as a fan of the game one just hopes the guy doesn’t get restricted to Ipl alone…it will be the loss for the game! — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) June 15, 2022

Another opined that Prithvi is the best youngster in India. “Prithvi Shaw is the best youngster of India and they are not opting him,” the social media user had tweeted.

Prithvi Shaw is the best youngster of india and they are not opting him. — Sir Dinda²⁶⁴ (@ReallyDinda) June 15, 2022

A cricket enthusiast has pointed out that despite showing a good form in IPL, Prithvi has only managed to play just one T20I so far. “It baffles me that Prithvi Shaw has shown in IPL how dangerous he can be yet he has only played 1 T20I till now,” the caption of the post read.

It baffles me that Prithvi Shaw has shown in IPL how dangerous he can be yet he has only played 1 T20I till now pic.twitter.com/XlBb6gfTNt — Utsav (@utsav__45) June 15, 2022

“Baffles me how Prithvi Shaw being the most suitable player for the T20 format keeps getting ignored from the team because the management still believes in the dinosaur era of “anchoring” and picks atleast 3-4 players for that role in t20 consistently,” a user wrote while talking about Prithvi’s exclusion.

Baffles me how Prithvi Shaw being the most suitable player for the T20 format keeps getting ignored from the team because the management still believes in the dinosaur era of “anchoring” and picks atleast 3-4 players for that role in t20 consistently.‍♂️ — Anuj (@AnujNamnaik3) June 16, 2022

“If selectors are considering Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj in every series then Prithvi Shaw should also be considered do not waste his talent. He is an all-format player,” read one of the comments.

If selectors are considering ishan kishan and ruturaj in every series. the prithvi shaw should also be considered don not waste his talent he is a all format player. — Shubham Singh (@shubham31276) June 16, 2022

Here are some more reactions:

Still no Prithvi Shaw even for the Ireland tour, a hard call. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 15, 2022

Despite scoring 283 runs @ 152.97 Strike Rate in the 2022 IPL even for the T20 series against Ireland Prithvi Shaw is overlooked. I am baffled. Is this the way to tackle a rare talent and he is just 21. If there are shortcomings he should be told. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) June 16, 2022

Prithvi Shaw ✨

Sun will rise again tomorrow https://t.co/vo64VP4DTP pic.twitter.com/CViptqccsG — Mr Strange (@strange171845) June 15, 2022

Hey @chetans1987 @PrithviShaw

Din aur raat logon ke hote honge…. Sheron ka zamana hota hai pic.twitter.com/RuTA7z8FMd — Vicky (@Tendulkrar) June 15, 2022

Prithvi Shaw snubbed, third indian batter(current) with sr of 147.45 after Rishabh and hardik in ipl. That too last two seasons sr are 159.14 and 152.97. pic.twitter.com/yLtzz0a24t — Kakashi Hatake (@AnbuBlackOps07) June 15, 2022

WTF man, No place for Prithvi Shaw again A guy who should be starter in ur first team, somehow ain’t making it to the second team… Don’t know what wrong has he done to be ignored, but it’s really stupid and India’s loss #PrithviShaw https://t.co/QcoMuW6V03 pic.twitter.com/gUq5uTbBuX — Shikhar (@its_me_shikhar) June 15, 2022

What has Prithvi Shaw done wrong?#INDvIRE — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) June 15, 2022

In the IPL 2022 season, Prithvi played for the Delhi Capitals franchise and scored 283 runs at a strike rate of 152.97 after playing 10 matches. He also notched up two fifties.

