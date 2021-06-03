CRICKETNEXT

Fans Furious After Photographer Clicked Photos of Virat And Anushka's Daughter

Last night, Virat along with the Indian cricket team left for England for the upcoming World Test Championship.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli are among the couples who prefer to keep their personal life private and do not like to post about it on social media. Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 and in January 2021 they became parents of their first child, baby girl Vamika.

While sharing the news of their daughter, the couple in a statement had requested everyone to respect their privacy and not click photos of Vamika. However, photographers clicked Vamika’s picture on many occasions, for which they have been criticized by Virat and Anushka’s fans.

In the recent incident, photographers managed to get a few pictures of Vamika at Mumbai airport on Wednesday night and shared it online. Last night, Virat along with the Indian cricket team left for England for the upcoming World Test Championship.

Anushka was accompanying the skipper with their daughter Vamika who was asleep in Anushka’s arms. Paparazzi spotted the couple along with their daughter and tried to get a picture of her. She covered her daughter’s face when the paparazzi started following her to click their pictures. They managed to get a few glimpses of Vamika.

The netizens got angry over the violation of the couple’s privacy despite requests.

“That kid must be suffocating, too much covered,” a user wrote.

“Shame on you guys. Why are you posting daughter pics. Respect their parents’ views. They don’t want their daughter to be photographed. So, Why are you posting?” wrote another.

“Do you guys ever respect their privacy,” wrote another user in the comment section.

Recently, during a Q&A session on Instagram, Virat was asked what the name of his daughter — Vamika meant. He was also requested to share a picture of Vamika. While replying, Virat explained the meaning of the name but refused to share a glimpse of his daughter.

