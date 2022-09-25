Fans Hit Stuart Broad for a Six after He Complains 'A Run Out? Terrible Way to Finish the Game'

Deepti Sharma running out non-striker Charlie Dean, who was well out of her ground, has caused controversy after India defeated England by 16 runs to clinch a 3-0 series win at the Lord’s in London on Saturday.

Several former cricketers and experts questioned the Indian team’s ‘spirit’.

England cricketer Stuart Broad tweeted: “A run out? Terrible way to finish the game.”

The comment did not go down well with fans though as they took to social media to troll the English pacer.

But it was only this week the International Cricket Council reiterated the dismissal, known as a “Mankad” after India’s Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australia batsman Bill Brown backing up in a 1948 Test in Sydney, was completely legitimate.

What the LAW Says –

MCC Law 41.16.1: “If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out.

“In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered.”

And while some boos were heard following Dean’s dismissal, Harmanpreet Kaur was adamant Sharma had done nothing to overshadow either the victory or India pace great Jhulan Goswami’s last match before international retirement.

“Today whatever we have done I don’t think it was any crime, it is part of the game and it is an ICC rule and I think we just need to back our player,” Kaur said.

“I don’t think (Sharma) has done something wrong and we just need to back her.”

England seamer Kate Cross said she would never take a wicket in this way but added: “I think it’s a dismissal that’s always going to divide opinion. That’s all that’s ever going to get said about it: some people are going to like it, some people aren’t.

“Deepti chose to dismiss Charlie Dean that way. I’m more disappointed for Charlie Dean that she couldn’t get a fifty at Lord’s today because she looked set to do that.

“If we’re looking at the real positives, then maybe that’s the only way they could have got Deano out today.”

