Fans Praise Brett Lee For Parenting Skills After His Son Pulls Off Stunning Basket

Australia fast bowling legend Brett Lee recently shared a clip on his Instagram handle featuring him playing basketball with his son in a makeshift court at their house.

Preston was able to pull off a stunning shot bucket from a tight angle. As soon as his kid completed the task, Lee lifted both his hands aloft in joy in celebrations.

He shared a clip of the moment and in the caption, the Australia legend praised his son but also took credit for his outstanding skills at the game.

The cricketer enjoys a lot of love and support in India and his fans flooded the comment section with positive reactions and are loving the adorable video. They praised him for his parenting skills and suggested that the apple has not fallen far from the tree. Another fan commented that the pacer has still got some skills left in him.

Lee was in India during the now-postponed IPL 2021 and has been a regular part of the broadcasting team at the cash-rich league over the years.

His game analysis has often been proven correct. He has played for two teams in IPL – Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders. In total, he played 38 matches and took 25 wickets with an economy lower than eight.

Talking about IPL, it was postponed after COVID-19 positive cases were reported in some franchise bio-bubbles. Later, the BCCI announced that the remaining matches of the tournament will be held in UAE.

The gulf nation hosted the 2020 edition of the IPL too.

