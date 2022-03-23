Fans Return to Stadium: When and Where to Buy Tickets of IPL 2022 Matches

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to kickstart from March 26 with finalists of last season Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders clashing against each other in the opening contest at the Wankhede Stadium. The upcoming season will be a bit different from the past few, as two new teams - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will also participate in the cash-rich league to make it a 10-team tournament.

BCCI has tweaked the format of the competition after the addition of two new teams. The matches per side in the league stage will remain 14 but the 10 teams have been divided into two groups of five.

With the upcoming season, IPL returned to India as this year the tournament will be played at four venues across Mumbai and Pune in order to avoid air travel to fight off the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic. While with a decline in COVID-19 cases, BCCI has also welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic.

Advertisement

The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25% as per COVID-19 protocols. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

Here are the details of when and where to buy tickets for IPL 2022 matches.

Where are the tickets available for the IPL 2022 matches?

Fans can buy tickets on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on www.BookMyShow.com.

When will be the IPL 2022 match tickets available for sale?

Fans can buy tickets starting March 23rd from 12 PM onwards for the league phase of the tournament.

All You Need to Know About the Two Groups.

Group A Group B MI(5) CSK(4) KKR(2) SRH(1) RR(1) RCB DC PBKS LSG GT

The Fixture Matrix

Each team will play twice with the teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the second group. With the rest of the teams in the second group, they will play only once during the season.

In Group A, MI will play 2 matches each against KKR, RR, DC, LSG. MI will also play 2 matches against CSK and 1 match each against other teams in Group B.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here