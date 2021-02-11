CRICKETNEXT

Fans Show Support to Sachin Tendulkar After Controversial Tweet, Rally Around House

Fans Show Support to Sachin Tendulkar After Controversial Tweet, Rally Around House

As the farmers protest in India has taken an ugly turn, some cricketers and actors had shown support to the government. One of them was former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. But ever since that, the latter received a lot of flak by opposing politicians and also on social media, for being with the government.

He had tweeted:

But fans showed extreme support to Tendulkar in an unprecedented manner. On Wednesday, fans gathered outside Sachin's home and chanted his name.

Meanwhile, Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday rejected allegations by Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) officials that he tried to force selections in the state team for the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on the basis of religion. Jaffer, who was Uttarakhand coach, resigned from the position on Tuesday, citing interference and bias of selectors and the association's secretary for choosing players.

Uttarakhand won just one out of five matches in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and were eliminated in the group stage. Among allegations levelled against Jaffer was that he had recommended bowling all-rounder Iqbal Abdullah's name for captaining the team. The former India Test batsman said that he had, on the contrary, recommended batsman Jay Bista's name for captaincy and Abdullah was recommended by the CAU secretary Mahim Verma and chairman of selection committee Rizwan Shamshad.

"I told them that we need to make Jay Bista the captain. I said that he is a young player and I want him to lead the side. They agreed. But on arrival, Shamshad and Verma said that let us make Iqbal the captain. I said okay. Make him [captain]," Jaffer told IANS.

