Fans Shower Sachin Tendulkar With Love For His Childhood Picture on Instagram

The God of Cricket Sachin Tendulakar has an everlasting fan following. The Indian Legend took to social media to upload a picture of his childhood which the fans went bonkers after seeing.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has tweeted a picture from his childhood that is breaking the internet.

Taking to his Instagram account, Sachin posted a throwback picture from the time when he was a child. In the pic, Sachin has voluminous curly hair and is standing, looking at the camera. He can be seen wearing a half sleeve shirt in the black and white photograph.

The photo has been captioned as, “Back when the reason for long hair wasn't the lockdown,” referring to the Covid-19 lockdown in India which has made it difficult for people to access salons and hair grooming services. He also added that at that time, he did not know he would be posing for the gram (short form for Instagram).

He ended the caption with the hashtags #flashbackfriday and #nostalgia.

Reactions of the users of the photo and video sharing application started pouring in soon after Sachin Tendulkar posted it. Talking about his ‘god of cricket status’, one user commented, “That boy didn't even know he was gonna be god of cricket.”

Acknowledging Sachin’s contribution in enhancing the glory of the gentleman’s sport, another user said the kid grew up to change the face of cricket.

Another user, focused on the volume of Sachin’s hair. The person said that it seems like Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga has copied his hairstyle from Sachin. Malinga also has curly and voluminous hair.

The photo which was posted 15 hours ago has been liked by close to 8.5 lakh people.

Sachin Tendulkar made his debut in international cricket in the year 1989 with a test cricket match against Pakistan. He is credited with many records — highest run scorer in international cricket, first cricketer who scored a double century in One Day International (ODI) cricket and the only player to have scored a hundred centuries in international cricket.

Sachin has been conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, and was also nominated to Rajya Sabha.