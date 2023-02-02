Fans Slam Ishan Kishan After His String Of Low Scores In T20Is

Team India steamrolled New Zealand in the third T20I by 168 runs on Wednesday. Although Hardik Pandya and Co played solid cricket throughout the match, there were some areas of concern for the team management. Opener Ishan Kishan’s underwhelming run in T20Is continued as he was dismissed early in the series decider in Ahmedabad. The wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed in the second over of the innings after scoring just one run off three balls. Michael Bracewell managed to get the better of Ishan with a delivery that didn’t turn.

The 24-year-old has failed with the bat in the entire T20I series against the Kiwis. Ishan Kishan has managed to score 24 runs in the three-match series. He has amassed just 200 runs in his last 14 T20I outings at an average of 14.28.

Ishan’s string of low scores in the shortest format of the game has whipped up a storm on Twitter. Fans are calling for his ouster from the Indian side in T20Is.

Many fans even feel that Ishan Kishan should not open in T20Is if he cannot play off-spin.

One fan tweeted, “Indian team replaced KL Rahul with his lite version!! #ishankishan”

Another user wrote, “Hardik Pandya can take a L for picking Ishan Kishan instead of Shaw even after he didn’t score in any match. Winning IPL doesn’t make you a great captain. Proven.”

Hardik pandya can take a L for picking Ishan Kishan instead of shaw even after he didn’t score in any match .. winning ipl doesn’t make you a great captain .. proven— Riya Sharma (@RiyaSharma9724) February 1, 2023

Twitter user Akshat tweeted, “After so many chances, Ishan Kishan is still failing in T20I but BCCI isn’t even giving a single chance to Prithvi Shaw. I just hope he does his best in IPL and slaps everyone’s face.”

After so many chances, Ishan kishan is still failing in T20I but BCCI isn't even giving a single chance to Prithiv Shaw. 💔I just hope he do his best in IPL nd slaps everyone face.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/kA2Cj4MR0s — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) February 1, 2023

It is worth noting that Ishan Kishan is in good form in ODIs. In December 2022, Ishan smashed the fastest ODI double century in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram. The prolific wicketkeeper-batter had taken the cricketing world by storm with his knock of 210 runs off just 126 balls. However, his recent form in T20Is leaves a lot to be desired.

Ishan Kishan has been selected in the Indian squad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It remains to be seen whether skipper Rohit Sharma will back Ishan in the high-profile series against Australia.

