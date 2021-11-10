Fans Trend Justice for Sanju Samson After Wicketkeeper’s Selection Snub for India vs New Zealand T20I Series

There have been quite a few random things that Twitter users have managed to trend on the micro-blogging site over the years and one such trend that has been baffling Indian Twitter users this morning has been #JusticeforSanjuSamson; clearly over his selection snub for the India-New Zealand series. With a few senior players rested, the Indian squad for the T20I series has some fresh faces, while there have been a few proven performers who have missed the bus like Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Ravi Bishnoi, etc. Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals Skipper, too had his moments in the IPL 2021 but did not find favour with the selectors and his fans took to Twitter, demanding justice for the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter.

For the record Samson was not selected for the T20 World Cup squad either, even though his numbers in IPL 2021 were quite impressive. In 14 matches, Samson made 48 runs at 40.33 striking the ball at 136.72. With Rishabh Pant being the first choice wicketkeeper batter, and Ishan Kishan – despite a horror run in the second phase of the IPL in UAE – added to T20 World Cup squad as the back-up option to Pant, Samson never had any real chance at making to the India-NZ squad as well. However, with Rahul Dravid at the helm things may change and the tide may turn in Samson’s favour.

Samson’s last outing in Indian colours was in Sri Lanka, part of the second string team, where he managed scores of 27, 7, and 0 in the three T20Is and 46 in the lone ODI (his maiden as well). Having debuted way back in 2015 as a 19-year-old the prodigiously talented Samson has failed to grab his opportunities and since then has only managed to add 9 T20I appearances to his name and has seen his junior U-19 counterparts namely Pant and Kishan leapfrogged the 26-year-old.

Here’s how the fans started the trend #JusticeforSanjuSamson

Kumar Sangakara could recognize but when will BCCI recognize Sanju Samson #JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/aqv2iHU6Dc— Just Butter (@JustButter07) November 9, 2021

Rohit sharma till 2013He was also useless like sanju but dhoni backed himNow he should also back sanju in t20Is but he is biased towards mumbai players #JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/6Mw56gRa4W — FL1CK (@55of37) November 9, 2021

So as usual Sanju is dropped Man literally had his best IPL seasonSanju started playing IPL at the age of 18 also won the emerging player award. He is now 26!If groomed earlier he could hv been our no4.Don’t want him to be a wasted talent#JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/eRi3Vuvsll— RO45 ☀️ (@Maanvi_264) November 9, 2021

I don’t know why bcci isn’t backing or picking sanju samson he has performed consitantly in ipl and smat they say that he is inconsistent but what about now? Why he is being ignored #justiceforsanjusamson pic.twitter.com/unAUAhKZtW— ~™ (@RoyalHydra119) November 9, 2021

There’s only one way now Sanju Samson can be in Indian Cricket team.••Get Tattooed•• Get Spike Hair••Abuse on field ••Hang out with Bollywood actresses •• But that requires selling of ethics. #RoyalsFamily believes in ethics.#JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/eClyRlzKGs — Akash P (@earthtoakash) November 9, 2021

Only indian to score 2+ centuries after king kohli in ipl #JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/4EYE3tv6IA— ~™ (@RoyalHydra119) November 9, 2021

Actually what really happening for sanju samson. He’s such a wonderful batsman and wicket keeper his deserve to play in Indian Team . Why didn’t @BCCI give chance to him. He has proved his talent many matches. Hard luck @IamSanjuSamson.#JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/lUFe4hZPyB— Triggered Indian (@trigger_Indian) November 9, 2021

In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy also Samson has been in top nick scoring 175 runs in 5 matches at 87.50 with two half-centuries to his name

