Fans Troll Broadcasters For Showing Shafali Verma’s Wrong Age

Shafali Verma, a 17-year-old opener, has made history by playing in all three formats of cricket at such a young age. Some viewers were enraged when the TV presenter overstated her age. It was also uploaded and posted on social media. Shafali failed to impress on her ODI debut, making only 15 runs and returning to the pavilion. Meanwhile, a debate on her age occurred as a result of the broadcaster. Instead of 17, Shafali’s age was written as 28.

Soon after the TV station’s mistake, photographs of the incident began to go viral on social media. Some users circulated screenshots of the broadcast and questioned the broadcaster. Not only that, but the BCCI was also tagged, and questions were also asked to them. Shafali is only 17 years old, although her age was incorrectly stated as 11 years older.

Shafali made her debut in one-day international against England in Bristol on Sunday. Mithali Raj, the women’s team captain, presented her the cap. In this match, Mithali played a 72-run innings, but the Indian side lost by 8 wickets.

The Indian women’s team made 201 runs for eight wickets in the first innings, and the hosts chased down the total in 34.5 overs, losing two wickets. Mithali scored 72 runs, while Sophie Ecclestone, a left-arm spinner, grabbed three wickets for 40 runs. In response, England’s Nate Sciver struck an undefeated 74 and Tammy Beaumont an unbeaten 87. For the third wicket, they had an unbroken partnership of 119 runs. As a result, England has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

