Fans Troll KL Rahul for 'Another Faliure', Twitter Calls Opener 'Biggest Scam in Indian Cricket'

KL Rahul suffered yet another failure with the bat in India’s first innings on day two of the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

After surviving two previous DRS calls from Australian captain Pat Cummins, he was third-time unlucky on asking for a review himself.

Nathan Lyon tossed the ball on middle, as it turned in a little with Rahul getting forward to defend but his bat got stuck next to the pad. The Aussie spinner trapped the Indian opener in front of the wickets as the umpire Nitin Menon took no time to raise his finger but Rahul immediately decided to review. The third umpire checked for an inside edge off the bat but there was nothing on Ultra Edge. The projection showed that the ball would have gone don’t to hit the leg stump as Rahul departed for 17 from 41 balls.

IND v AUS 2nd Test Day 2 - LIVE

Fans users were not happy with Rahul’s continued slump with the bat:

Hello @BCCI what is the procedure to remove KL Rahul from Indian Team??#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/BzwvdB1fnu— DJ (@Garvi_gujarat2) February 18, 2023

KL Rahul is the biggest scam in indian cricket !#INDvAUS #BGT2023— Break_me! (@Pratikstan16) February 18, 2023

KL Rahul is Lukaku of cricket. Absolute disgrace of a player. #INDvAUS— ASL (@nlasl18) February 18, 2023

Kl rahul go n enjoy ur honeymoon man,you have no work in this team— Ashutosh Ovhal (@OvhalAshutosh25) February 18, 2023

KL Rahul should retire from all formats of the game with immediate effect if he has any shame left with him and wants to contribute anything to team India— Halsey (@meandmyself017) February 18, 2023

KL Rahul is bit like Leonardo DiCaprio.Hates going beyond 25.— Biswarup Ghatak (@BishOnTheRockz) February 18, 2023

Oh no… legend KL Rahul missed his century by only 87 runs. #INDvsAUS— Satya (@TheSatyaShow) February 18, 2023

ALSO READ | KL Rahul is a Curious Case, Scores 100 and Immediately Goes Out of Form, Says Sanjay Manjrekar

Earlier on Day 1, KL Rahul had taken a brilliant catch to dismiss Usman Khawaja as Ravindra Jadeja for his 250th Test wicket.

Get the latest Cricket News here