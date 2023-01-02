Fans Troll Rohit Sharma After BCCI Re-Introduces Yo-Yo Test; Memes Galore

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) held a meeting on January 1, Sunday, in Mumbai to review the performance of the Indian team in the past year. Potential reasons were discovered behind the below-par performance of the Indian team in the Asia Cup, T20 World Cup as well as ODI series against Bangladesh. Issues such as taxing schedules, workload management, and fitness concerns were identified as some of the reasons for the inconsistent form of the Indian side. The meeting was held in the presence of BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, Team India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma and head of the National Cricket Academy VVS Laxman.

With the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India, BCCI has decided to re-introduce the yo-yo test so that only players with an apt fitness level can make it into the squad. The players will also have to pass the DEXA (Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry) scan to be eligible to play. This test checks bone density and helps identify players susceptible to probable fractures due to low bone density.

For the uninitiated, the Yo-Yo test is an aerobic endurance fitness test where a person has to run between two markers that are placed 20 meters apart at increasing speeds. This test was introduced during Virat Kohli’s tenure as Indian captain. Initially, the passing score was 16.1 before it was increased to 16.5.

In their statement, the BCCI mentioned, “The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team. The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of the selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.”

The NCA will also work closely with the teams in the Indian Premier League to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in IPL 2023. Interestingly the entire selection panel was sacked after the World Cup, hence the presence of Chetan Sharma has attracted some interest. Sharma alongside Harvinder Singh who was part of the sacked panel has reapplied for their role.

The fitness of Indian cricketers has been a matter of contention with Jasprit Bumrah being out of action for a long time due to a back injury. Ravindra Jadeja was also ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to a knee injury requiring surgery.

