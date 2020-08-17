Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Fans Will Enjoy Each and Every Moment MS Dhoni Plays for CSK in IPL: VVS Laxman

MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket will make fans relish each moment he plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, according to VVS Laxman.

Cricketnext Staff |August 17, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
IPL 2020: The Top Ten Run Getters in the History of the Tournament

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Laxman said Dhoni is passionate about CSK and will do everything he can to help the franchise win.

"Number one is we all have to recognise that he (Dhoni) is very passionate about CSK. One of the reasons CSK has been the most successful franchise, has been MS Dhoni’s leadership. So, he will go out and he will do everything possible for CSK to win the trophy," Laxman said.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Could Play for CSK in IPL Even in 2022, We Don't Worry About Him: CSK CEO

"But as far as the fans are concerned, I think the euphoria will be there to be seen. Till the time he is going to play cricket, he will be captaining CSK. I think each and every movement of MS Dhoni will be watched very closely, will be relished by each and every cricketing fan of his.

"So, they will enjoy each and every moment MS Dhoni spends on the cricket field."

Arun Pandey, Dhoni's business partner, had said the former India captain will play at least two more seasons for CSK.

ALSO READ: CSK vs MI to Open IPL 2020 on September 19, Confirms Rohit Sharma

"He will play for at least couple of years, if not more. He will be more mentally free now that he is retired. The T20 World Cup postponement was definitely a factor in his retirement," he had told PTI.

Recently, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had also said Dhoni will play for the franchise till IPL 2022 at least.

Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman had last played for India in the semifinal of the World Cup 2019.

