CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Experts Slam Sri Lanka, Fans Troll Kusal Mendis After Fourth Straight Test Duck

Experts Slam Sri Lanka, Fans Troll Kusal Mendis After Fourth Straight Test Duck

Bess took 5-30 off just 10.1 overs with strong support from Stuart Broad (3-20) as Sri Lanka's batsmen threw away their wickets generously after electing to bat first on the opening day.

Experts Slam Sri Lanka, Fans Troll Kusal Mendis After Fourth Straight Test Duck

England spinner Dom Bess took five wickets as hosts Sri Lanka were shot out for 135 at tea in the first test at Galle International Stadium on Thursday. Bess took 5-30 off just 10.1 overs with strong support from Stuart Broad (3-20) as Sri Lanka's batsmen threw away their wickets generously after electing to bat first on the opening day.

England vs Sri Lanka 2021: Dom Bess Fifer Skittles Out Sri Lanka For 135

It was the lowest first innings score in a test at Galle, well short of the previous mark of 181 for Sri Lanka against Pakistan 21 years ago. England, who won 3-0 in their last series in Sri Lanka two years ago, will start their innings after tea. The 23-year-old Bess got off to the perfect start when he took the wicket of the dangerous Kusal Perera with only his second ball of the morning. Attempting an ambitious reverse sweep, Perera succeeded only in top edging the ball to Joe Root at slip to depart for 20 in the first of several ill-considered shots from the home batsmen.

Cricket: Survival Of The Fittest As Australia Look To Seal Series At Gabba Fortress

Niroshan Dickwella was caught at backward point for 12 while Dasun Shanaka, who scored 23, went in bizarre circumstances, sweeping his shot onto the ankle of Jonny Bairstow at short leg, popping it up into the air for wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to claim. Bess completed a second test five-wicket haul by bowling Dilruwan Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka's shot selection was so bad that Michael Vaughan called it the 'worst possible advertisement for Test cricket'. Nasser Hussain termed it the most farcical 46 overs of play he has seen.

Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis was the target of cricket fans on Twitter after he made his fourth duck in a row. Or in Twitter language, an 'audi'.

In reply, England captain Joe Root made a half-century as the visitors looked set for a big lead.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches