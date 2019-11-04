Farmers Are the Real Heroes, We Have Privileged Life: Ajinkya Rahane

Often considered as possibly one of the nicest and most soft spoken player in the Indian cricket fraternity currently, Ajinkya Rahane learnt to play cricket in the farmlands just outside of Pune in the fields of Sangamner.
Speaking at a promotional event in Pune on Sunday, Rahane said he always wanted to help the farmers since he understood their hardships and how they have to deal with tough situations.
“In cricket, the toss is not in our hand. If we win it then we have the advantage of choosing what we want, but lose the toss and we have to find a way out. Same is the situation with farmers, who are facing tough times with drought situations,” Rahane said.
“I remember how my grandmother used to wake up at four in the morning and start working. Since my childhood I have had a dream to do something for farmers since I know the hardships their families face,” explained Rahane, who is associated with Shivar Foundation, the organisation behind the soap launch, for the last three years.
“I got an opportunity to contribute for farmers and I am doing whatever I can do.”
For him those grounds and farmlands will understandably be special, and he believes that farmers are the “real heroes” in society.
“Whenever I have my daily meal, whether it is at home or in a hotel, I always think that we are privileged to have an easy life. But, it is the farmer who has done all the hard work to make everything so easy for us,” Rahane said.
“I used to play cricket on our farms and they were my first cricket pitches. When we toured South Africa, the pitches there reminded me my farmlands.”
