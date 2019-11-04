Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Nelson

05 Nov, 201906:30 IST

2nd T20I: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Canberra

05 Nov, 201913:40 IST

1st T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Canberra

06 Nov, 201913:30 IST

1st ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Canberra

06 Nov, 201914:00 IST

Farmers Are the Real Heroes, We Have Privileged Life: Ajinkya Rahane

For him those grounds and farmlands will understandably be special, and he believes that farmers are the “real heroes” in society.

Cricketnext Staff |November 4, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
Farmers Are the Real Heroes, We Have Privileged Life: Ajinkya Rahane

Often considered as possibly one of the nicest and most soft spoken player in the Indian cricket fraternity currently, Ajinkya Rahane learnt to play cricket in the farmlands just outside of Pune in the fields of Sangamner.

Speaking at a promotional event in Pune on Sunday, Rahane said he always wanted to help the farmers since he understood their hardships and how they have to deal with tough situations.

“In cricket, the toss is not in our hand. If we win it then we have the advantage of choosing what we want, but lose the toss and we have to find a way out. Same is the situation with farmers, who are facing tough times with drought situations,” Rahane said.

“I remember how my grandmother used to wake up at four in the morning and start working. Since my childhood I have had a dream to do something for farmers since I know the hardships their families face,” explained Rahane, who is associated with Shivar Foundation, the organisation behind the soap launch, for the last three years.

“I got an opportunity to contribute for farmers and I am doing whatever I can do.”

For him those grounds and farmlands will understandably be special, and he believes that farmers are the “real heroes” in society.

“Whenever I have my daily meal, whether it is at home or in a hotel, I always think that we are privileged to have an easy life. But, it is the farmer who has done all the hard work to make everything so easy for us,” Rahane said.

“I used to play cricket on our farms and they were my first cricket pitches. When we toured South Africa, the pitches there reminded me my farmlands.”

Ajinkya RahaneOff The Field

Related stories

Ajinkya Rahane Shares First Picture With New-born Daughter
Cricketnext Staff | October 7, 2019, 3:26 PM IST

Ajinkya Rahane Shares First Picture With New-born Daughter

Never Felt Better: Virat Kohli on Turning Vegetarian
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 11:50 AM IST

Never Felt Better: Virat Kohli on Turning Vegetarian

Boyfriend Proposes Amanda Jade-Wellington After WBBL Match
Cricketnext Staff | October 20, 2019, 11:02 AM IST

Boyfriend Proposes Amanda Jade-Wellington After WBBL Match

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Tue, 05 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Nelson

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 05 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Canberra

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Canberra

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Canberra All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
see more