Farmers' Protest: Harbhajan Singh Latest Celebrity To Come Out in Support
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh is the latest celebrity to come out in support of the farmers’ protest. He shared a picture on his social media feed, extending his support to the farmers who have camped on the outskirts of Delhi protesting the new farm laws brought in the Union government.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 2, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh is the latest celebrity to come out in support of the farmers' protest. He shared a picture on his social media feed, extending his support to the farmers who have camped on the outskirts of Delhi protesting the new farm laws brought in the Union government.
Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cute Photo with Fiancée Dhanashree Verma
The picture posted on Harbhajan’s Instagram account is a cartoon depiction which shows protesting farmers being met with barricades of the Delhi Police. The men prominently visible in the drawing have placards up that read: “We are farmers, not terrorists” and “Farmers: We feed the world”. The art has been drawn by Jasmine Dhaliwal.
Also read: Australia More Important Than IPL' - Warne Slams Aus for Resting Pat Cummins
His caption to the post said: “I support our farmer brothers #farmer” followed by a red heart emoji. Here is the post:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier prominent artistes like Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk and Jasbir Jassi extended their support for the protest.
Dosanjh had shared the same cartoon being shared by Harbhajan Singh.
WE ARE FARMERS 🙏🏾
NOT TERRORISTS 🙏🏾#farmerprotest #standwithfarmerschallenge pic.twitter.com/nvPbt37jZE
— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 1, 2020
Singer and actor Ammy Virk has been sharing various snippets from the protest site and constantly expressing his solidarity with the farmers. Another singer Jazzy B has been very vocal with his support for the protest as well.
Actress and model Himanshi Khurana, Gippy Grewal, who is also a singer and actor, have also shared video clips from the peaceful protests and expressed their solidarity. Most of these celebrities have been standing with the farmers from the month of September when the newly introduced farm bills were passed by Parliament.
While farmers from several corners of the country have spoken against it, the protests to revoke the laws are being led by farmers from Punjab and Haryana. The peasants have been demonstrating against the bills continuously for the past few months and blocking highways. Currently, the farmers have camped along at least five major highways on the outskirts of New Delhi and have said that they won't leave until the central government rolls back the laws.
However, a meeting between the cabinet ministers and leaders of protesting farmer unions on Tuesday failed to yield a solution. Leaders of the farmer unions will meet with the government representative again for round 2 of talks.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5939
|116
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4278
|113
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking