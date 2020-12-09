Mandeep Singh Becomes First Active Cricketer to Join the Farmer's Protest

Punjab Ranji Captain and Kings XI Punjab player Mandeep Singh joined the farmer's protest becoming the first active India cricketer to extend his support for the farmers in the ongoing protests. Mandeep, who has played three T20Is for India, visited Delhi's Singhu border.

Expressing his solidarity to the protests, Mandeep told TOI: "I went there to show my support to all the senior citizens, who are peacefully protesting in this biting cold". Mandeep joins an increasing list of high profile personalities from the state to extend their support to the protests. In support of the protests, boxer Vijender Singh lend his voice to the farmers, while Punjab boxers Kaur Singh, Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu, and Jaipal Singh previously having decided to return their Padam Shri, Dronacharya Award, and Arjuna Award respectively.

Mandeep, who recently lost his father while he was in the UAE playing the IPL went on to add, "If my father would have been alive, he would have also joined the protests. He must be a proud father because his sons did their bit," he said as quoted by TOI. Mandeep was joined by his elder brother Harvinder Singh at the Delhi border.

Earlier, Indian-origin pro-wrestlers Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi), Samir Singh (Harv Sihra), and Sunil Singh (Gurv Sihra) took to Instagram to extend their support to the ongoing Farmer's Protest in India. While Dhesi, a former WWE Champion, posted an image from the protest stating he stands with the Punjabi Farmers, the voices of those trying to provide for their families need to be heard, and in a peaceful way; the Sihra brothers posted throwback photos from their time in Punjab, also stating they stand with the farmers of India.

Dhesi and the Sihra brothers are Canadian professional wrestlers with roots in India. Canadian MMA fighter Arjun Singh Bhullar also lend his support to the farmer's protest with a post of his own, sharing pictures from the protest in India.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have stayed put at various Delhi border points for over a week, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. The protests by farmers are against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.