Yuvraj Singh Issues Statement; Distances Himself From Father Yograj's Remarks Made During Farmer's Protest

Former India international Yuvraj Singh today distanced himself from his father's comment made during farmer's protest last week, stating Yograj's remarks had been made in an individual capacity and his ideologies are not the same in any manner.

Yuvraj, who is celebrating his 39th birthday today, also wished for a swift resolution of the ongoing talks between the farmers and the government. "Birthdays are an opportunity to fulfill a wish or desire and this birthday rather than celebrating I only wish and pray for a swift resolution of ongoing talks between our farmers and our government. Undoubtedly, farmers are the lifeblood of our nation and I truly believe that there is no problem which cannot be resolved through peaceful dialogue," he wrote in a statement shared via his social media accounts.

Yograj, also an Indian international, had courted controversy during the Farmer's protest with a provocative speech that was dubbed as Anti-Hindu and as an insult to Hindu women after the video of the speech went viral on social media. Twitter users called for the arrest of the former Indian cricketer, making #ArrestYograjSingh one of the top trends on the day.

Yograj was dropped from the upcoming Vivek Agnihotri directorial, The Kashmir Files owing to the speech. Agnihotri said in a statement: "I had cast Mr. Yograj Singh for my film 'The Kashmir Files' for a very prominent role and I had long chats with him. I knew that he has a history but I ignored as I generally do not mix art and artiste. I keep artiste and politics away. When he gave the speech it was shocking, and I cannot tolerate someone talking about women. It is just not about Hindu women or Muslim women but he spoke so badly about women and on top of that he tried to create a hateful decisive narrative."

As a proud Indian, I am indeed saddened and upset by the statements made by Mr Yograj Singh. I wish to clarify that his remarks had been made in an individual capacity and my idealogies are not the same in any manner.

I also urge everyone to continue taking precautions to fight against Covid-19. The pandemic is not over yet and we need to continue to be careful to defeat the virus completely.

Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan!Jai Hind