Farokh Engineer Comes Out in Support of Sunil Gavaskar, Says Indians Lack Sense of Humor

After Sunil Gavaskar's comment on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blown out of proportion, a lot of ex players have come out in the support of the legend. Latest to join the list in former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer. Talking to Pakistan Observer, he said that Indians lack sense of humour.

After Sunil Gavaskar's comment on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blown out of proportion, a lot of ex players have come out in the support of the legend. Latest to join the list in former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer. Talking to Pakistan Observer, he said that Indians lack sense of humour.

ALSO READ - WATCH: Anushka Sharma Slams Sunil Gavaskar Over 'Distasteful' Remark

“We, Indians lack a sense of humour. If Sunil had indeed said so about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, it must have been in a humorous tone and not in the bad or derogatory taste.

“Knowing Sunil Gavaskar well, I am sure he would have said it jokingly. Even in my case, people took it very seriously with the result that Anushka had to come out with her statement.

“I didn’t even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him who the hell he was, because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors. All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea,” Engineer had said then. “Anushka is the beautiful wife of India captain Virat Kohli and why would Sunil or me criticise them”, Engineer said.

Gavaskar too issued a statement explaining his remarks. In his clarification given to multiple media houses, Gavaskar said, “Rohit didn’t strike the ball well in his first match, MSD didn’t strike the ball well, Virat also didn’t strike the ball. Most of the batsmen have because of the lack of practice. That was the point that was being made”.