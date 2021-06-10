Farokh Engineer's 5 Controversial Comments

Former Indian wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer has spoken about his experience of facing racism in England while playing county cricket, after the Ollie Robinson suspension incident. However, in yet another controversial comment he said that English cricketers no longer do this because of the IPL and they are now licking our back.

This is not the first time Farokh Engineer’s words have sparked debate. He has been in the news for a long time because of his contentious comments.

Farokh Engineer made a controversial comment regarding Anushka Sharma, the wife of Indian captain Virat Kohli, during the ODI World Cup in England two years ago. Then he said the Indian selectors were busy serving tea to Anushka during the tournament. Anushka had expressed her deep disapproval of this comment, calling the claims “baseless”.

In October 2019 Farokh Engineer remarked something similar regarding MSK Prasad’s selection committee, which caused a lot of controversy. We have a Mickey Mouse selecting committee, Farokh added. Then he expressed concerns about the selectors’ qualifications. What is the qualification of selectors, he had asked? He claimed that none of the previous players on the selection committee have played more than 12 Test matches. Chief selector Prasad voiced his disappointment with his statement, noting that the selection committee was elected at the BCCI’s annual general meeting.

The 2014 England tour, according to Virat Kohli, was the worst phase of his career. Kohli admitted to being depressed as a result of his bad performance. The former Indian wicket-keeper then questioned Virat on how he could be depressed when he had such a lovely wife. You’ve given birth to a child. You have a lot of reasons to praise God, he said.

Farokh Engineer was also embroiled in controversy last year when he defended a comment made

by former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar. During last year’s IPL, Gavaskar remarked on Virat Kohli’s batting performance. He said that Virat only practiced with Anushka’s bowling during the lockdown.

Virat and Anushka’s supporters bombarded Gavaskar with messages on social media in response to this comment. Farokh Engineer, on the other hand, agreed with Gavaskar’s assertion. He claimed that we Indians lacked a sense of humour. Even back then, the engineer faced a lot of backlash on social media.

