Fashion Icon In Youth: Chennai Super Kings Posts Rare Picture of MS Dhoni

The three times Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday registered their entry in the “Fashion Icon In Youth” challenge on social media by sharing an unseen picture of their skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. CSK also shared images of their seam-bowling all-rounder Sam Curran and two uncapped players in Narayan Jagadeesan and Harishankar Reddy under the challenge. To take part in the challenge, a social media user will have to post their old picture on the internet using the caption “Fashion Icon In Youth.”

In CSK’s post, now widely shared on internet, Dhoni can be seen wearing and a black and white t-shirt. He is carrying a handbag in one hand and in the other,he can be seen wearing a cast. It looks like Curran is enjoying a sunny morning on a countryside road. Jagadeesan is playing football in a red shirt, whileHarishankar is trying his hand on the guitar in their respective pictures.

The CSK fans, colloquially referred to as "Yellow Army", also showered their appreciation for the post in the comment box.

Dhoni and co would regroup in the United Arab Emirates in a couple of months again to continue their pursuit for the fourth IPL title when the second phase of the marquee event starts in September.

Chennai were occupying the second spot in the IPL 2021 table with five wins from their opening seven games when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)announced the postponement of the cash-rich league on May 4.

Chennai were only beaten twice in their opening seven games. While they lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in their tournament opener, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated them by four wickets in the last match.

Faf du Plessis was the leading run-getter for Chennai in IPL 2021. He scored 320 runs in seven games at an impressive average of 64 and strike rate of 145.45. Curran led the bowling chart for CSK with nine wickets in his kitty from seven games.

