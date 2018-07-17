Fast Bowler Parvinder Awana Retires From All Forms of Cricket

Awana shared the news of Twitter and thanked his teammates, coaches and support staff over the years.
There comes a time when all good things come to an end. I would like to thank everyone who have been part of my cricketing journey and supported me at all times. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wQf9U41lx8— Parvinder Awana (@ParvinderAwana) July 17, 2018
"Representing India and DDCA has been a matter of great pride for me," Awana said. "I feel that it's the right time to pass the baton to the younger guys. I thank to all DDCA selectors and senior players for providing me the platform to show my skills."
Awana made his first-class debut against Himachal Pradesh in 2007. In the next match he took a hat-trick against Maharashtra.
The last time he played for Delhi at the senior level was in a Ranji Trophy game against Jharkhand in 2016.
Awana played in the Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab from 2012 to 2014 and took 39 wickets from 33 matches in this period. He picked up a hat-trick in the now defunct Champions League T20 against Chennai Super Kings.
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
First Published: July 17, 2018, 6:07 PM IST