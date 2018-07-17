Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Fast Bowler Parwinder Awana Retires From All Forms of Cricket

Updated: July 17, 2018
Fast Bowler Parwinder Awana Retires From All Forms of Cricket

Fast Bowler Pavinder Awana has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. The India international played two T20Is against England in 2012, but did not pick up a wicket. Though he enjoyed decent success for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and bagged 191 wickets in 62 matches, in a career spanning nine years.

Awana shared the news of Twitter and thanked his teammates, coaches and support staff over the years.



"Representing India and DDCA has been a matter of great pride for me," Awana said. "I feel that it's the right time to pass the baton to the younger guys. I thank to all DDCA selectors and senior players for providing me the platform to show my skills."

Awana made his first-class debut against Himachal Pradesh in 2007. In the next match he took a hat-trick against Maharashtra.

The last time he played for Delhi at the senior level was in a Ranji Trophy game against Jharkhand in 2016.

Awana played in the Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab from 2012 to 2014 and took 39 wickets from 33 matches in this period. He picked up a hat-trick in the now defunct Champions League T20 against Chennai Super Kings.

First Published: July 17, 2018

