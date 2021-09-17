‘Faster Spinner?’ Yuzvendra Chahal's Cheeky Dig at Selectors

Days after he was left out of the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has taken a dig at the selection committee. Chahal replied to a tweet of former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra wherein he put out his observation about the overseas conditions for bowlers.

Chahal’s exclusion from the ICC event shocked cricket fans as he is the leading wicket-taker for India in T20 Internationals. In the 15 members squad, Chahal has been replaced by Rajasthan’s Rahul Chahar.

BCCI announced the squad for the big international cricket event on September 8. The next day, chief Indian selector Chetan Sharma said that the committee wanted to go ahead with someone who bowls quickly in the air and thus, Rahul Chahar was prioritized over Chahal.

Apart from Chetan Sharma, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra also believes that fast spinners can make an impact on foreign pitches. Both — the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and ICC T20 World Cup — will be played in UAE. Some matches of the T20 World cup will be played in Oman, but the matches of the Indian team will be held in UAE.

After one week, Chahal took a dig at the selection committee while replying to a tweet of commentator Akash Chopra. The former cricketer has given four main pieces of advice to IPL teams by doing an analysis based on the first 30 matches of IPL 2020. To this tweet, Chahal questioned the requirement of ‘faster spinners’.

Picked a few trends from the first 30 games of #IPL2020 I think most will be valid this time too. 1. Win the toss-bat first 2. Pick genuine pace over medium-pacers3. Bat cautiously in the PP overs4. Faster spinners likely to make an impact Agree? #IPL2021 #CricketTwitter— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 16, 2021

Later, Chopra replied to Chahal’s tweet implying that his findings didn’t apply to the leggie.

For lesser mortals. Doesn’t apply to you, my brother. You will pick wickets even if you bowled left-arm leg-spin 🥳 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/AqCE8fknJ3— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 16, 2021

Chahal will now be seen in action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second leg of the IPL 2021 which is set to begin from September 19 in UAE.

