'Father-like Figure': Venkatesh Prasad Likes Video of Aakash Chopra Praising KL Rahul's Father-in-law Suniel Shetty

KL Rahul’s lean patch has triggered a war of words between two former India cricketers on social media. Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra have been trading blows on Twitter with each presenting a contrasting opinion on the entire saga surrounding Rahul and his string of low scores.

Prasad tapped out from the debate, expressing his desire to not engage with Chopra any further with their exchanges going viral on Twitter.

Prasad though has liked a clip of Chopra on the social media platform in which he’s calling Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as his ‘mentor’ , ‘big brother’ and a ‘father-like figure’.

For the uninitiated, Rahul recently got married to Shetty’s daughter Athiya.

The Twitter war began when Chopra requested Prasad to not criticise a player while a match is going on. The former Test opener was referring to Prasad’s assessment of how India have backed Rahul despite “such a low average" and added that his inclusion is “deliberately denying talented guys, in form guys an opportunity to be in the 11."

Prasad had responded that the timing of his comments don’t matter and that he likes watching Chopra’s videos on YouTube.

Following that, without addressing Prasad directly, Chopra began responding to users who were critical of him showing support for Rahul.

“I know it’s a little too much to read the thread. Know the facts. Easy to peddle agendas. What should Rohit and Rahul Dravid name themselves? After all, they’re backing Rahul more than anyone else can. Don’t you think they know what they’re doing?" Chopra said.

Prasad didn’t take kindly to this and alleged that Chopra made a ‘vile video on YouTube’ and called him an agenda peddler. He also shared a screenshot of an old Tweet from December 2012 where Chopra can be taking a dig at Rohit Sharma’s inclusion in the eleven instead of Ajinkya Rahane.

“I admire Aakash for the hardwork he puts on his YouTube channel but calling a different view point as agenda because it doesn’t suit his narrative is poor. There is no bitterness between us and since his video was in public domain wanted to put my point out here. Best wishes," Prasad said in another tweet.

Chopra then invited Prasad to a one-on-one chat to clear the air. “Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly. I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number," he posted.

However, the proposal was rejected.

“No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this," Prasad responded.

