Father of 3 Daughters, David Warner Has ‘Tips’ for New Dad Virat Kohli

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli since the birth of their daughter on January 11.

Australian cricketer David Warner has not only congratulated Kohli, but he has also shared some tips.

Replying to Kohli's Instagram’s post where he announced the arrival of the baby girl, David said, “Awesome news, congrats buddy. DM me for some tips”.

It should be noted here that David is the father of three daughters so he could surely share some parenting tips with fellow cricketer Kohli.

In April 2015, David married Candice Falzon. Notably, he was termed Sports Dad of the Year in 2016.

Sharing the news of the arrival of the baby girl, Virat had said that Anushka and the baby are healthy and urged people to respect their privacy.

Anushka and Virat got married in December 2017. They announced their pregnancy in August 2020 and since then, the fans of the two celebrities were waiting with them for the arrival of their baby.

Over the past few months, the couple shared their journey online with others through Instagram posts. From the announcement of pregnancy to the birth of the baby, the couple took to Instagram to share all the developments with their fans.

After the birth of their baby, many fans of the duo have started guessing the names as well on Twitter.

However, reportedly, the person who will be naming the daughter of Virat and Anushka is Baba Anant Maharaj. The priest had previously advised the couple on the decision regarding their wedding and purchase of the house.

Virat and Anushka were spotted a few days ago when the couple was going out for lunch.

The cricketer took paternity leave and came back home from India’s tour of Australia after playing ODI, T20 series and the first test match at Adelaide Oval. The Indian cricket team is currently on the tour of Australia.

