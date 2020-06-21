They're Always Watching Over You: Virat Kohli Shares Emotional Post on Father's Day

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday, June 21, also Father's Day posted an emotional tribute.
Taking to social media, Kohli shared a photo of himself with his father and captioned it, "This father's day, I urge you all to be grateful for the love of your father but always look for your own path to move forward in life. You'll never have to look behind because they're always watching over you wether they're physically there or not. Happy father's day 😊💛"
Kohli was 18 when his father Prem passed on December 19, 2006 after a heart attack.
Kohli was playing a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. He was batting on 40 overnight. Much to the surprise of his teammates, Kohli returned and scored 90 to save Delhi from a follow-on.
“I was playing a four day game at the time and was supposed to resume batting the next day when this (father passed) happened at 230 odd in the morning. We all woke up but had no idea what to do. I literally saw him breathe his last,” told Graham Bensinger in a freewheeling interview.
“Now I feel like it was the most impactful thing to have happened in my life. I came back from the game for the last rites, and promised my brother that I will play for India. My father was keen that I play for India and that was when everything in life became second priority."
