Fawad Alam’s Century Celebration was a Scene from Ertugrul Ghazi, Reveals Pak Batsman

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam scored an excellent century in the first Test match of their tour of New Zealand and as most of the players do, celebrated the ton with visible gestures. Once he managed to hit the century-mark, Alam was seen lifting one of his legs and holding the bat horizontally to pose with one of his hands in the air. The move could have been passed as a dance number but now the player has revealed the real origin of the move.

Speaking to Pakistan sporting portal Khel Shel, Alam said that he was copying the move from a popular Turkish show Ertugrul Ghazi.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the publication posted a picture of Alam replicating the move and quoted the cricketer in the caption. They wrote how Alam said that his celebration was taken “from a scene in Ertugrul Ghazi”.

Even though Alam scored 102 runs off 269 balls in an innings that included 14 boundaries, Pakistan soon lost its hold on the match once the batsman and Pakistan captain Mohammed Rizwan were dismissed.

The Test match, which was also the last international game of cricket of this year, saw some thrilling action as New Zealand managed to seal the deal only in the last hour of the fifth day’s game. With a target of only 373 runs, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson sent the visitors to bat with the squad needing 302 to win with seven wickets in hand on the last with just 71 on the board. Soon, overnight batsman Azhar Ali was also sent back to the pavilion.

This is when Alam and Rizwan displayed their grit and put up a partnership of 165 runs. It seemed as if Pakistan would be able to take the match to a tie but Alam’s 100 and Rizwan’s 50 fell short after their dismissal as none of the other batsmen could withstand Kiwi bowling attack.