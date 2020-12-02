FBA vs BDH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FBA vs BDH Dream11 Best Picks / FBA vs BDH Dream11 Captain / FBA vs BDH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

FBA vs BDH Dream11 Predictions, Bangladesh T20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Fortune Barishal will be going head to head against Beximco Dhaka today at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka, in the 10th match of the Bangladesh T20 Cup. The Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka game will start at 1 pm IST.

Fortune Barishal have failed to live up to expectations this season as they have won only one of the three games they have played so far. Barring Tamim Iqbal, other players of Fortune Barishal have not performed well as of now in the tournament.

On the other hand, Beximco Dhaka have performed poorer than Fortune Barishal. They have not emerged victorious in a single match out of the three games they have played in this season. Their top order batsmen are yet to play their part as they have failed to impress, as of now.

In the upcoming match, Beximco Dhaka will be trying to open their account by registering a win over Fortune Barishal, who will be playing to improve their standing.

FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka Live Streaming

All matches of the Bangladesh T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka: Live Score / Scorecard

FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka: Match Details

December 2 – 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka

Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka batsmen: Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Tamim Iqbal and Irfan Sukkur

Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka all-rounders: Muktar Ali, Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan

Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka bowlers: Nasum Ahmed, Sumon Khan and Taskin Ahmed

FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T20, Fortune Barishal playing 11 against Beximco Dhaka: Mehidy Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Parvez Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Mahidul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Sumon Khan, Kamrul Islam and Abu Jayed

FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T20, Beximco Dhaka playing 11 against Fortune Barishal: Tanzid Hasan, Mohd Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Akbar Ali, Robiul Islam, Yasir Ali, Muktar Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain and Shafiqul Islam