FBA vs BDH Dream11 Predictions, Bangladesh T20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueMatch Ended191/3(20.0) RR 9.55
SA
ENG192/1(20.0) RR 9.55
England beat South Africa by 9 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
AUS
IND338/9(50.0) RR 7.78
Australia beat India by 51 runs
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
FBA vs BDH Dream11 Predictions, Bangladesh T20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 2, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
FBA vs BDH Dream11 Predictions, Bangladesh T20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Fortune Barishal will be going head to head against Beximco Dhaka today at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka, in the 10th match of the Bangladesh T20 Cup. The Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka game will start at 1 pm IST.
Fortune Barishal have failed to live up to expectations this season as they have won only one of the three games they have played so far. Barring Tamim Iqbal, other players of Fortune Barishal have not performed well as of now in the tournament.
On the other hand, Beximco Dhaka have performed poorer than Fortune Barishal. They have not emerged victorious in a single match out of the three games they have played in this season. Their top order batsmen are yet to play their part as they have failed to impress, as of now.
In the upcoming match, Beximco Dhaka will be trying to open their account by registering a win over Fortune Barishal, who will be playing to improve their standing.
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka Live Streaming
All matches of the Bangladesh T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka: Match Details
December 2 – 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.
Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka
Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka captain: Mushfiqur Rahim
Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal
Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim
Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka batsmen: Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Tamim Iqbal and Irfan Sukkur
Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka all-rounders: Muktar Ali, Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan
Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka bowlers: Nasum Ahmed, Sumon Khan and Taskin Ahmed
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T20, Fortune Barishal playing 11 against Beximco Dhaka: Mehidy Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Parvez Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Mahidul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Sumon Khan, Kamrul Islam and Abu Jayed
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T20, Beximco Dhaka playing 11 against Fortune Barishal: Tanzid Hasan, Mohd Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Akbar Ali, Robiul Islam, Yasir Ali, Muktar Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain and Shafiqul Islam
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5939
|116
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4278
|113
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking