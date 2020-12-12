FBA vs BDH Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka - Playing XI, Fantasy Tips

FBA vs BDH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FBA vs BDH Dream11 Best Picks / FBA vs BDH Dream11 Captain / FBA vs BDH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the twentieth match of the Bangladesh T-20 league, Fortune Barishal will be squaring off against Beximco Dhaka. Till now, Fortune Barishal and Beximco Dhaka have played seven matches each in the ongoing league.Fortune Barishal have been entirely out of form in the league. They are currently placed on the last spot of the Bangladesh T-20 point table. The team only have two wins and four points from seven matches to their credit. In their latest match, the team was on the losing side. They were beaten by Gazi Group Chattogram by seven wickets.

Beximco Dhaka, on the other hand, have been doing quite well in the league. The team have won four out of seven matches and have eight points in their kitty. The team won their latest fixture against Gemcon Khulna by 20 runs.The Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka is scheduled for Saturday, December 12 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The match will commence from 5:00 PM IST.

In India, cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches on DSport. They can also be streamed online on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd.

December 12 – 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium

FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka captain: Tamim Iqbal

FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka vice-captain: Muktar Ali

FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka batsmen: Naim Sheikh, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, M Parvez Hossain, Tamim Iqbal

FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka all-rounders: Muktar Ali, Rabiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan

FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal Probable playing XI against Beximco Dhaka: Tamim Iqbal (c), Saif Hassan, M Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Salauddin Sakil, Sumon Khan

FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka Probable playing XI against Fortune Barishal: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Al-Amin, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam