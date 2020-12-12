FBA vs BDH Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka - Playing XI, Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
FBA vs BDH Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka - Playing XI, Fantasy Tips
FBA vs BDH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FBA vs BDH Dream11 Best Picks / FBA vs BDH Dream11 Captain / FBA vs BDH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 12, 2020, 3:35 PM IST
In the twentieth match of the Bangladesh T-20 league, Fortune Barishal will be squaring off against Beximco Dhaka. Till now, Fortune Barishal and Beximco Dhaka have played seven matches each in the ongoing league.Fortune Barishal have been entirely out of form in the league. They are currently placed on the last spot of the Bangladesh T-20 point table. The team only have two wins and four points from seven matches to their credit. In their latest match, the team was on the losing side. They were beaten by Gazi Group Chattogram by seven wickets.
Beximco Dhaka, on the other hand, have been doing quite well in the league. The team have won four out of seven matches and have eight points in their kitty. The team won their latest fixture against Gemcon Khulna by 20 runs.The Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka is scheduled for Saturday, December 12 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The match will commence from 5:00 PM IST.
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka Live Streaming
In India, cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches on DSport. They can also be streamed online on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd.
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs GBeximco Dhaka: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka: Match Details
December 12 – 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka captain: Tamim Iqbal
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka vice-captain: Muktar Ali
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka batsmen: Naim Sheikh, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, M Parvez Hossain, Tamim Iqbal
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka all-rounders: Muktar Ali, Rabiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal Probable playing XI against Beximco Dhaka: Tamim Iqbal (c), Saif Hassan, M Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Salauddin Sakil, Sumon Khan
FBA vs BDH Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka Probable playing XI against Fortune Barishal: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Al-Amin, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking