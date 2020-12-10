FBA vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram - Playing XI, Fantasy Tips

In the eighteenth match of the Bangladesh T-20 league, Fortune Barishal will be squaring off against Gazi Group Chattogram. Till now, Fortune Barishal and Gazi Group Chattogram have played six matches each in the ongoing league. Gazi Group Chattogram are on top of their game in the Bangladesh T-20 tournament. The team are leading the point table with five wins and 10 points from six matches. The team most recently beat Gemcon Khulna by three wickets.

Fortune Barishal, on the other hand, have been entirely out of form in the league. They are currently placed on the last spot of the ongoing league. The team only have two wins, four points from six matches to their credit. In their latest match, the team registered their win against Minister Rajshahi by eight wickets.

Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram is scheduled for Thursday, December 10 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The match will commence from 6:00 PM IST.

FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram: Live Streaming

In India, cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches on DSport. They can also be streamed online on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd.

FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram: Live Score

FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram: Match Details

December 10 – 6:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium

FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram

FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram captain: Liton Das

FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal

FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram wicketkeeper: Liton Das

FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram batsmen: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tamim Iqbal, Towhid Hridoy

FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram all-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Mahidul Islam Ankon

FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram Bowlers: Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Taskin Ahmed, Mahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal probable playing XI against Gazi Group Chattogram: Tamim Iqbal (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Jayed Rahi

FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Gazi Group Chattogram Probable playing XI against Fortune Barishal: Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Summary: FBA vs GGC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FBA vs GGC Dream11 Best Picks / FBA vs GGC Dream11 Captain / FBA vs GGC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more