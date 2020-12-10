FBA vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram - Playing XI, Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
FBA vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram - Playing XI, Fantasy Tips
In the eighteenth match of the Bangladesh T-20 league, Fortune Barishal will be squaring off against Gazi Group Chattogram. Till now, Fortune Barishal and Gazi Group Chattogram have played six matches each in the ongoing league. Gazi Group Chattogram are on top of their game in the Bangladesh T-20 tournament. The team are leading the point table with five wins and 10 points from six matches. The team most recently beat Gemcon Khulna by three wickets.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 10, 2020, 1:42 PM IST
In the eighteenth match of the Bangladesh T-20 league, Fortune Barishal will be squaring off against Gazi Group Chattogram. Till now, Fortune Barishal and Gazi Group Chattogram have played six matches each in the ongoing league. Gazi Group Chattogram are on top of their game in the Bangladesh T-20 tournament. The team are leading the point table with five wins and 10 points from six matches. The team most recently beat Gemcon Khulna by three wickets.
Fortune Barishal, on the other hand, have been entirely out of form in the league. They are currently placed on the last spot of the ongoing league. The team only have two wins, four points from six matches to their credit. In their latest match, the team registered their win against Minister Rajshahi by eight wickets.
Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram is scheduled for Thursday, December 10 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The match will commence from 6:00 PM IST.
FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram: Live Streaming
In India, cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches on DSport. They can also be streamed online on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd.
FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram: Live Score
FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram: Match Details
December 10 – 6:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium
FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram
FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram captain: Liton Das
FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal
FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram wicketkeeper: Liton Das
FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram batsmen: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tamim Iqbal, Towhid Hridoy
FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram all-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Mahidul Islam Ankon
FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram Bowlers: Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Taskin Ahmed, Mahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal probable playing XI against Gazi Group Chattogram: Tamim Iqbal (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Jayed Rahi
FBA vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Gazi Group Chattogram Probable playing XI against Fortune Barishal: Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Summary: FBA vs GGC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FBA vs GGC Dream11 Best Picks / FBA vs GGC Dream11 Captain / FBA vs GGC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking