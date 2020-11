FBA vs GKH Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20, Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna – Playing XI, Fantasy Tips

FBA vs GKH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FBA vs GKH Dream11 Best Picks / FBA vs GKH Dream11 Captain / FBA vs GKH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the second match of day 1 of Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal will be squaring off against Gemcon Khulna. The match will commence from 6 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The Bangladesh T-20 tournament will be played among 5 teams, including Beximco Dhaka, Fortune Barishal, Gazi Group Chattogram, Gemcon Khulna and Minister Group Rajshahi. The duration of Bangladesh T-20 is from November 24 to December 18, 2020.

FBA vs GKH Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna Live Streaming

In India, cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches on DSport. They can also be streamed online on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd.

FBA vs GKH Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

FBA vs GKH Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna Match Details

November 24 – 6:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium

FBA vs GKH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna

FBA vs GKH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna captain: Tamim Iqbal

FBA vs GKH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

FBA vs GKH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna wicketkeeper: Irfan Sukkur

FBA vs GKH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna batsmen: Imrul Kayes, Saif Hassan, Tamim Iqbal

FBA vs GKH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna all-rounders: Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Ariful Haque, Mehedi Miraz

FBA vs GKH Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna Bowlers: Al Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

FBA vs GKH Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal probable playing XI against Gemcon Khulna: Tamim Iqbal (C), Saif Hassan, Afif Hossain, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam, Mehedi Miraz, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, and Abu Jayed

FBA vs GKH Bangladesh T-20, Gemcon Khulna probable playing XI against Fortune Barishal: Imrul Kayes, Anamul Haque (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shamim Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Al Amin Hossain

FBA vs GKH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FBA vs GKH Dream11 Best Picks / FBA vs GKH Dream11 Captain / FBA vs GKH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more