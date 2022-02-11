FBA vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction For BPL 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Bangladesh Premier League, February 11, 6 PM IST

FBA vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match 28 between Fortune Barishal and Minister Group Dhaka: The non-stop action in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 continues on Friday with another top of the table clash between Fortune Barishal (FBA) and Minister Group Dhaka on Friday, February 11. The 28th match of the BPL 2022 between the two teams will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, from 6:00 pm IST onwards.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led Bairshal team have already confirmed their spot in the playoffs and are sitting pretty atop the points table with 13 points from nine games. They are on a five-match winning streak including a 12-run victory against Sylhet Sunrisers last time out. However, Hasan and Co will play this match with all intensity as one of their only two defeats was against Dhaka.

On the other hand, Dhaka, led by Mahmudullah, are also coming off a five-wicket win over Khulna Tigers in their previous outing. However, they are in a bit of strife going into their last league stage game, as a victory would ensure a spot in terms of qualifying for the semi-finals. The team have won four out of the nine games and are in third place in the BPL 2022 standings.

Another exciting match is on the cards and fans can check the FBA vs MGD Dream11 and predicted XI here:

FBA vs MGD Telecast

FBA vs MGD match will not be telecast in India.

FBA vs MGD Live Streaming

The Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

FBA vs MGD Match Details

The Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka contest will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka on Friday, February 11. The game is scheduled to kick off at 06:00 PM IST.

FBA vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Vice-Captain: Dwayne Bravo

Suggested Playing XI for FBA vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Nurul Hasan

Batters: Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Shuvagata Hom

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Qais Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

FBA vs MGD Probable XIs

Fortune Barishal: Chris Gayle, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Dwayne Bravo, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam

Minister Group Dhaka: Mahmudullah (C), Tamim Iqbal, Shuvagata Hom, Jahurul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Imran Uzzaman (WK), Qais Ahmad, Shamsur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai

